SALSBURY COVE — Author and lecturer Valencia Libby will kick off the Beatrix Farrand Society’s 2022 season with a talk on Thursday, July 7, at 4 p.m. at Garland Farm in Bar Harbor. Libby’s topic, “The Northwest Gardens of Lord & Schryver” explores two women who, like Beatrix Farrand, were well-known and respected in the field of landscape architecture.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO