BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is dead after a firework exploded in his face early Monday morning in Brooklyn Park.Police responded to a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North at around 1:30 a.m. to find an 18-year-old man with severe injuries to his hands and face.They said he was holding a firework when it exploded in his face.Police also said a friend tried to perform CPR on the man.The man was later taken to the hospital where died from his injuries.Neighbors said they hear fireworks going off often from the park well into the night...

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO