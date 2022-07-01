ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

On Air Today: Sheriff Blackwood on July 4 Safety

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood joins Aaron...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, July 5th. She discussed the county Budget, Pittsboro’s water plans, responses to national news stories, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Services To Be Altered During Fourth of July Weekend

July 4th falls on a Monday this year, meaning people around the country can enjoy a long weekend. Of course, that also means various government services here in the Orange County will be interrupted from their regular service patterns. Here’s a list of what services will be altered this weekend...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Greensboro police search for suspect in overnight shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. on South Elm Eugene Street near West Elmsley Drive. Upon arrival, police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the male victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com

Starrlight Mead Hosts Bird Release Event With Claws Inc.

Owls and hawks alike soared high in the skies above Starrlight Mead on Saturday when Claws Inc. — an organization dedicated to assisting wild and exotic animals — held a bird-releasing event at the meadery at 130 Lorax Lane in Pittsboro. Guests were able to have a first-hand...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Laura McDow

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Laura McDow! A young activist and organizer, McDow missed her own high school graduation as she planned and attended protests and marches for stricter gun safety laws in North Carolina and across the United States. A senior at the Carolina...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC4 Columbus

He applied to work for Grove City police. They arrested him instead

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man looking for work with the Grove City Police Department was arrested instead after officers found an out-of-state warrant on his record. Austin Beauchamp had applied for a Grove City police communications technician job, a department spokesman told NBC4 on Friday. During the interview process, a detective was following […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham man charged with murder in April triple shooting

Durham, N.C. — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Durham man and charged him in connection to an April shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Armani Walker, 25, is charged with one count of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
truecrimedaily

Wife accused of fatally shooting firefighter husband and framing it as a suicide

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband after initially telling authorities her husband killed himself. According to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on June 25, deputies responded to Ridge Road to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the scene, authorities reportedly transported the victim, longtime firefighter Mishael Auman, to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy