Another great trip Friday - Lots of bait in 75-85ft. ARS were hungry and got our 10 fish limit quickly. then the gags started to chew. Hudson got his PB at 37.5" Got 2 others at 32, 35. We could see some big mangos but couldn't get them - ARS were to aggressive. Moved out to 140 to try for some yellowtails. They came right up and we had them 3 at a time for 20 minutes until the switch flipped off. Nothing would bite. School of Mahi showed up couldn't get them to eat.. time to go.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO