Happy Independence Day to all Must Read Alaska readers! Today is kind of a big deal around here, so we’re taking the day off and hope that you can, too. Thank you to all of our first responders — nurses, doctors, police and fire, and those who stand guard to keep the peace — for your work today that makes it possible for us to celebrate all that is good about our unique nation — the most exceptional, most promising nation in the history of the world.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO