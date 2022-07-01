ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

1 arrested on multiple warrants in Clovis SWAT standoff

By Cat Keenan
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRbbo_0gRz9WH700

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

Where to buy fireworks in San Angelo

According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. He was believed to be armed and inside a home on Hickory Street at around 2 p.m., and the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated to assist with the situation.

At around 3:30 p.m., according to the department, officials made contact with those at the home, but Burgess did not surrender himself. A public address system, as well as a robot, were used in an effort to find and speak with Burgess. However, afterward, SWAT officers breached the door and windows of the home and “deployed an irritating gas” at around 5:36 p.m.

After the SWAT breach, according to the department report, Burgess jumped out of a window at around 5:51 p.m. and tried to flee, but was arrested.

Parker McCollum Returns to San Angelo

The Clovis Police Department detailed that charges on Burgess’ arrest warrants included:

  • Failure to appear in District Court for possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Failure to appear in District Court on the charge of false imprisonment and battery on a household member
  • Failure to appear in District Court on the charge of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer (three separate warrants)
  • Magistrate Court arrest warrant for failure to report to jail/correction facility

The department noted that Burgess was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 5, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigates Arson on North Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD and SAFD responded to a structure fire located on 1926 North Bryant on the early morning of Friday, July 1 where officers saw large amount of smoke exiting the building. According to the release, after the flames were suppressed, officers located a man who was armed with an bladed weapon […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Failure to yield causes collision on N Main

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of N Main and Pulliam street due to a failure to yield. The vehicles involved were a white GMC 1500 headed southbound and a grey Subaru Forester headed Northbound that failed to yield on a left-hand turn and was then hit by the GMC. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Clovis, NM
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Respond to Suicidal Subject & Structure Fire in Vacant Northside Grocery Store

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters and Police were dispatched to a possible structure fire Friday morning at the former Food King grocery store on 19th St. at MLK.   The first officer to arrive encountered a subject with a box cutter threatening to cut himself barricaded in the building.   According to emergency communications, the officer could see black smoke coming from the building.  San Angelo firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.  Police called for specialized personnel and equipment.  At least one officer was seen with what appears to be a non-lethal weapon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Current wildfires in Texas after July 4th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service has released information covering current wildfires from 12:30 PM today to the current time as well as a multitude of other fires reported by various departments across Texas on July 4th. Active Wildfires:   DPS Fire, Williamson County – 600 acres, 80% contained Ferngully Fire, Potter County – […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Mccollum
San Angelo LIVE!

Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Over the past 24 hours more than two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 25 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Jesse…
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Stop sign runner causes dramatic t-bone crash on 19th Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A car was sideswiped in north San Angelo on Thursday afternoon after one driver failed to stop at a stop sign. According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a red van who was traveling north on Brown Street ran a stop sign at the intersection of West 19th Street on Thursday afternoon, June 30, 2022. The van crashed into a Dodge Dart traveling east on West 19th Street.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Southside Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Clovis Swat#District Court
KLST/KSAN

SAPD currently accepting applications for Civil Service Exam

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for their next Civil Service Examination. The last day to apply is July 7. Applicants will have to go to the Human Resources Department located at 72 W. College Avenue, Room 201.  Applications received after July 7 will not be accepted. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Request sent to change Irving Street to Cesar Chavez

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center recently submitted an application to the City of San Angelo Planning Department to rename Irving Street to Cesar Chavez according to a release on Friday, July 1st. Irving Street was selected for this request because it...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fireworks and firework alternatives for the Fourth of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Alongside the increased risk of wildfires brought by the ongoing drought, experts from both local and national levels have warned that fireworks used over the Fourth of July weekend cause a range of serious injuries each year. With that in mind, they’ve offered tips for safely handling fireworks and options for […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Chick-Fil-A at Sunset Mall is getting an upgrade in order to better serve their customers with an additional drive-thru. The drive-thru will be operational from 11 AM to 2 PM on the Sunset Drive side of the mall Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru will accept credit/debit cards as well as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFDA

Clovis Animal Shelter hosting ‘Empty the Shelter’ month

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter and the High Plains Humane Society will host an “Empty the Shelter” event. This event allows all adoption fees to be waived for pet adoptions. The month-long event has been made possible by funding through the High Plains...
CLOVIS, NM
KLST/KSAN

‘Kids Eat-FREE’ program returns to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announces on Friday, July 1 that the “Kids Eat-FREE” program will return to neighborhoods starting on Tuesday, July 5. According to the release, the program will run Monday through Friday at eight neighborhood sites throughout the city. There is no application or requirements in order to participate and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy