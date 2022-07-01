CURVE FALL TO SENATORS

Many are expected to gather in Mack Park today for the Star Spangled Celebration put on by the YMCA of Indiana County. Everything is scheduled to start at 12 noon, as the park will open up at that time, including a vendor showcase. There will be an apple pie contest, a celebrity dunk tank and a kids zone open throughout the day, along with musical entertainment and a beer garden for adults. Eric Neal, the CEO of the Y in Indiana County, said that the festival has grown over the seven years they have run it.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO