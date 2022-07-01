ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

LG TVs are getting an exercise app to rival Apple Fitness and Peloton

By Kevin Lynch
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ1LA_0gRz9GOj00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

LG has unveiled its plans for a home workout app for its TVs called Fitness Candy, alongside companion devices such as smart cameras, exercise bikes and resistance bands.

Details of the subscription-based app and the South Korean company’s plans for companion hardware devices suggest LG is looking to rival training tools for the user’s living room TV, such as Peloton Guide and Apple Fitness Plus.

The new app is set to be available on smartphones as well as LG smart TVs, and will use data from as yet unannounced smart bands, cameras, and exercise devices.

Described as a "comprehensive lifestyle platform – complete with content, services and related products – to help people address their health and fitness needs at home", Fitness Candy is set to offer a range of exercise programs covering six categories.

These include strength training, core strengthening, high-intensity interval training, dance, stretching and meditation, with new sessions added each week, while the app is also set to offer sports shows and documentaries, plus stress relief and dietary content. It's all done with "a variety of new devices that can be linked to its app, allowing users to enjoy content more effectively. One of them is a device that can recognize and track users’ movements thanks to the inclusion of LG’s AI camera and IoT platform".

This AI-enabled camera sounds similar to the Peloton Guide, which tracks the quality of your movement to fill a gauge while you copy the trainer on the screen. LG also mentions plans for smart bands and indoor bikes, signalling another clear move into Peloton's space.

On board as partners for the app is Korean music company S.M. Entertainment, the home of K-Pop stars such as WayV and Red Velvet, which is set to provide content for the service featuring the company’s roster of artists.

The service has so far only been confirmed for South Korea, with the app set to launch in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01I1KA_0gRz9GOj00
(Image credit: LG)

Analysis: LG needs to workout hard to get fitness fans onboard

LG’s entrance into the home fitness tech game comes at a time when one of the main players in the field is struggling.

Peloton couldn’t keep up with the demand for its expensive treadmills and bikes at the height of the pandemic, but the group now finds itself struggling to sell them now that people are returning to their local gyms. Now the Peloton Guide is out with an AI camera to help track your movements, LG seems to be following suit. During our tests, we felt this sort of technology was exactly what home workouts had been missing, but this also feels like a device that should have been launched at the pandemic's height, when everyone embraced the humble YouTube workout, rather than during its waning.

LG also faces a battle from Apple, which has slowly begun to dominate the interactive workout space since the Cupertino firm kicked off its partnership with Nike all the way back in 2006. Its subscription-based workout service, Apple Fitness Plus, which was introduced in late 2020, integrates seamlessly with the company’s hardware products like the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple TV 4K.

Tie-ins with K-Pop stars will help to set Fitness Candy from such rival services, but it’s the sort of slick, integrated experience offered by Apple that LG will need to match to get workout fanatics onboard. LG’s reputation for innovation alongside its promise of companion devices for Fitness Candy might not be enough to ensure the service is a contender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42s7nd_0gRz9GOj00

Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com (opens in new tab) and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards. Alongside reviewing the latest AV gear, smartphones and computers, Kevin also specialises in music tech and can often be found putting the latest DAWs, MIDI controllers and guitar modellers through their paces. Born within the sound of Bow Bells, Kevin is also a lifelong West Ham fan for his troubles.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The best Amazon 4th of July deals: save on cheap TVs, iPads, and smart home

It's officially the 4th of July, which means abundant savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and much more. Despite not running an 'official' July 4th sale, Amazon is still offering plenty of discounts in honor of the holiday. As we all know, Amazon Prime Day is next week (July 12-13), so the retailer's relatively low-key approach to Independence Day sales is somewhat understandable.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Smart Tvs#Smart Phone#Ios#Lg#South Korean#Apple Fitness Plus#Ai#The Peloton Guide
TechRadar

The best 4th of July TV sales: save up to $700 on LG, Samsung, Hisense and more

We've dug into the vast number of offers available in today's 4th of July sales to bring you all of the very best TV deals. Major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart have gone big for today's sale, but you can also find significant savings direct from manufacturers such as Samsung. Whether you want a cheap budget set for a second room in the house or an enormous high-end display then these are all the top discounts.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

M1 MacBook Pro deals discounted by up to $250 for the 4th of July

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop and want to run with Apple rather than a Windows laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro could be the choice for you. Amazon and Best Buy's latest MacBook Pro deals currently have all three sizes - that’s the 13-inch (opens in new tab), 14-inch (opens in new tab), and chunky 16-inch models (opens in new tab) - on sale with discounts of up to $250.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Android users at risk of new wallet-draining attacks

Owners of Android smartphones are at risk of a new type of billing fraud designed to trick them into paying for premium subscription packages, Microsoft has warned. In an extensive blog post (opens in new tab), detailing how the entire scheme operates, Microsoft explained that toll fraud malware is “one of the most prevalent types” on Android and that it just keeps evolving. Toll fraud is also quite complex, compared to its close relatives, SMS fraud and call fraud.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Celebrate the 4th of July with these great laptop deals

The 4th of July is here, and it's time to celebrate America's Independence with parties – and, of course, some incredible laptop deals from Best Buy (opens in new tab) and HP (opens in new tab). Below you'll find some of this year's absolute best 4th of July laptop...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google Chrome users told to update immediately or risk attack

Google has pushed out an update for the Windows version of its Chrome web browser to fix a zero-day vulnerability being actively exploited in the wild. The high-severity bug, tracked as CVE-2022-2294, has been patched with the latest Chrome build (103.0.5060.114), BleepingComputer reports. Google Chrome is usually updated automatically, as...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft is making a lighter, faster Outlook app that should run like a dream

Microsoft engineers are busy developing Outlook Lite, a new Android app designed for cheaper, lower-spec smartphones and tablets. Information on the upcoming release is limited, but it's described in a new roadmap entry (opens in new tab) as follows: “An Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to remove Google TV profiles in 3 simple steps

Own a Google TV? Then chances are you have added multiple user profiles to it, one for each family member. This is a great way for each individual in a house to have their own set of preferences dialled in. But what about removing one of the user profiles? The...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to spot fake Amazon reviews during Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day comes great excitement - and, of course, plenty of fantastic deals. However, things are never quite so simple on the internet, where bad actors are always ready and waiting to leap at the opportunity for a quick buck. Fake reviews, from falsified Apple App store reviews...
INTERNET
TechRadar

DuckDuckGo, others warn Big Tech will attempt to weasel out of new fair play rules

Open letter from DuckDuckGo, Ecosia and Qwant sets out new proposals for choice screens and service switching methods. The executives in charge of three challenger search engines – DuckDuckGo, Ecosia and Qwant - have penned an open letter (opens in new tab) expressing concerns that Big Tech firms will find ways to bypass new rules designed to loosen their stranglehold on key markets.
INTERNET
TechRadar

WhatsApp could be working on 'incognito' mode feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an 'incognito' mode within the app. The development team on the app is adding additional controls for the last seen and the online status of users. According to a post by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), the Meta-owned instant messaging app is testing out the visibility of the online status. Currently, users have the option to decide who can see their last seen status. In a future update, the app will add an option to hide the online status as well.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

I tested Samsung's next-gen OLED TV, and it highlights current OLED's big problem

After less hype than you might've expected, Samsung’s first TV to use Quantum Dot OLED technology has arrived – here's our full Samsung S95B review. And despite Samsung pricing it cheaper than its flagship mini-LED TV (the Samsung QN95B) and oddly insisting on just calling it another OLED TV rather than stressing its new Quantum Dot OLED tech, the S95B is pretty damn special.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung set for bumper Q2 despite smartphone slump

Samsung is expected to post its best second quarter results for four years, despite its lack of immunity from the smartphone industry’s current struggles. Analysts believe quarterly revenues to have increased from 12.57 trillion won to 14.46 trillion won for the three-month period, with demand for its components – and memory chips especially – offsetting any decline in handset revenues.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy