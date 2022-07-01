ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

New Zealand leader makes 1st trip to UK since trade deal

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIseJ_0gRz8ziH00

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday made her first visit to the U.K. since both countries signed a free trade agreement, meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to boost bilateral ties and discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

The trip came after both leaders attended the NATO summit in Madrid. They were also due to discuss security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

It was Ardern’s first visit to the U.K. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand had enacted a strict border policy at the outset of the pandemic and only recently reopened its borders to international visitors.

She said at Johnson's No. 10 Downing St. residence that it was an “incredibly important milestone for us in New Zealand” that she was able to visit Europe, adding that it signified “we are open for business, for trade, for tourism.”

Ardern also said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss how the U.K. and New Zealand have responded to Russia's war in Ukraine.

“We have also provided our military aid via our partnership with you,” she told Johnson, who in turn praised her for “the very strong line that you take on Ukraine.”

Ardern and Johnson signed an agreement Friday making it easier for younger people to travel between the U.K. and New Zealand. The deal extends the Youth Mobility and Working Holiday programs, raising the maximum age limit for applicants from 30 to 35, and the maximum time limit people can stay in the host country will be increased from various durations to three years. The reciprocal visa programs are designed to give people a better understanding of each country.

The two leaders were also expected to discuss tackling online disinformation and deepening bilateral trade ties as well as agree on new measures to boost the two countries' ties in scientific research.

The U.K. and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in February that is still going through the ratification process in both countries, following a similar deal with Australia in late 2021.

Johnson said the agreement slashes red tape, cuts tariffs on exports and creates opportunities for British businesses to travel and trade. But British farmers have said eliminating tariffs for agricultural products would expose sectors like beef, lamb and dairy to unfair competition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Liz Truss mulls seizure of Russian assets in UK to give to Ukraine

The UK wants to follow the example of Canada and seize the assets of Russians in the UK in order to give them to Ukraine, Liz Truss has said. It comes as the foreign secretary is due to give a speech on Monday to a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Lugano, Switzerland, which will be attended either in person or virtually by most of Ukraine’s senior political leadership.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin vows to continue war and the mood in a shelled Russian city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the war in Ukraine according to "previously approved plans". His televised comments came as Ukrainian officials said their troops had withdrawn from Lysychansk, leaving Russian forces in control of the whole of Luhansk - one of the two regions which make up the Donbas.
POLITICS
ABC News

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria's...
EUROPE
The Guardian

In pretending that Covid is over, the UK government is playing a dangerous game

Covid is alive and kicking. About 2.3 million people are infected with the virus in the UK, including as many as one in 18 in Scotland. There are more than 10,000 Covid patients in hospital. These infections are increasing the burden on the NHS and contributing to the staff shortages that are already causing chaos in airports and elsewhere. And that’s before we even consider deaths and long Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Trade#Europe#Russia#Uk#British#Nato#Working Holiday
The Guardian

Rail route of the month: from Bohemia towards the Baltic coast

The station at Hrádek nad Nisou has seen better days. There’s a hint of former Habsburg style, but the ticket office is closed and the buffet is barred and shuttered. Breakfast must wait. Happily, I already have a ticket. A bargain ticket indeed, a rover valid for an entire month that allows second-class travel throughout Germany, and even to and from selected places in each of the nine countries bordering Germany. Including Hrádek nad Nisou. And the price? Just €9 for an entire month’s travel. It’s a time-limited summer offer, subsidised by the German government, which remains valid throughout July and August.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Iran Ready to Offer a Political Solution to Ease Syria-Turkey Tension FM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran is working towards a political solution to keep Turkey from invading northern Syria, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday during a visit to Damascus. "We announced our readiness to offer a political solution and our readiness to help in this regard," he told a news...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Tell us: how have you been affected by fuel protests?

Police have warned of disruption on motorways in the South West as protesters calling for a cut to fuel duty have begun to target roads in Wales, Essex and Devon. If you’re involved in any of these protests or ones in other parts of the UK, we’d like to hear from you. You can tell us your experiences using the form below.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Australia
BBC

Leo Varadkar says border poll not appropriate at this time

A border poll on the island of Ireland would "not be appropriate or right" at this time, the Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said. Mr Varadkar described the aspiration to a united Ireland as a "legitimate one". However, he added that a border poll at this stage...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Tracking Klarna’s plunging valuation

Welp, I had a whole other topic planned for my intro today and then the Klarna news hit. In case you missed it, on July 1, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Swedish buy now, pay later behemoth and upstart bank is reportedly raising $650 million at a $6.5 billion valuation, giving new meaning to the phrase “down round.” The news was shocking, to say the least. Why, you ask? Well, in June of 2021, Klarna was valued at $45.6 billion after closing on a $639 million round of funding — making it the highest-valued private fintech in Europe at that time.
STOCKS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as investors search for direction

SINGAPORE — Australian stocks rose more than 1% while Hong Kong and South Korean markets were lower on Monday ahead of Australia and Malaysia central bank decisions this week. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.11% to end the session at 6,612.6, with banking and retail stocks in the green. Japan...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

728K+
Followers
163K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy