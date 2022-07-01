ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

PHOTOS: Public art shines in Lake George

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, artist Shay DeRusso was touching up the fur on a sunset-lit moose, right in the middle of Canada Street. The moose didn’t mind; it, along with birds and other Adirondack animals, were painted on to three sides of a traffic signal cabinet downtown in...

nomadlawyer.org

Glens: Top Rated 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York, USA, is a city located in Warren County. It is the center of the Glens Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area. Glens Falls, New York is home to 14,322 people. Glens Falls can be found in Warren County. Glens Falls residents enjoy a dense suburban lifestyle and many of them own their homes. Glens Falls is home to many restaurants and parks. Glens Falls is home to many young professionals. Residents tend to be conservative. Glens Falls’ public schools are excellent.
NEWS10 ABC

Fundraiser set for Lake George’s smallest library

The Mountainside Free Library on the east side of Lake George is set to host its annual "Book, Bake and Bauble" sale this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the tiny library at Dunham's Bay will get the support it needs to stay open for all.
NEWS10 ABC

County Route 46 in Fort Edward to close during day

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Tuesday, July 5, and for the following six weeks, a section of County Route 46 in Fort Edward will be closed during the daytime hours for road work. The portion, between Hunter Road and Blodgett Road, will re-open each evening. Work will be...
FORT EDWARD, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

New Splash Pad Opens in Schenectady

A new splash pad opened at Wallingford Park, at the corner of Congress Street and Fifth Avenue, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. The project was a collaborative effort by the City of Schenectady, The Schenectady Foundation, and the Capital Region Land Bank (administered by Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority). The Mont Pleasant Neighborhood Assocation was awarded the funding through The Schenectady Foundation’s Thriving Neighborhood Challenge program.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Bar with troubled history reopens in Saratoga Springs

Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs has officially reopened its doors. The bar made the announcement over the weekend on Instagram, simply saying “We’re back!”. The business had to shut down back in May after being linked to several violent incidents. In order to reopen, Gaffney’s had to pay...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

Thousands to Gather in Albany For Largest 4th Celebration in Capital Region

Thousands of people will be gathering in Albany Monday for the largest July 4th celebration in the Capital Region. The event is happening at the Empire State Plaza from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm. In addition to a massive fireworks show, there will be food trucks and also a performance...
WNYT

‘Firecracker4’ brings nearly 3,000 runners to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The “Firecracker 4” road race hit the streets of Saratoga Springs Monday morning. Nearly 3,000 runners took part this year. Spectators got to enjoy live music along the course. Running for NewsChannel 13 was Tessa Bentulan, Taniqua Pennix, Subrina Dhammi, Reid Kisselback, Christina Talamo,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Saratoga homeless living near train station told to leave

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Homeless people living in the woods near the Saratoga Springs Train Station are packing their things after being told to leave the property. It comes ahead of a planned sale to a developer who plans to close on a part of the land by the station next week.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
columbiapaper.com

Albany man charged in Chatham Library bomb threat

CHATHAM—An Albany man was charged in connection with a 2021 bomb threat in Chatham. State Police from the Livingston barracks in conjunction with the State Police Forensic Investigation Center arrested Siddharth Dubey, 32, of Albany for making a terroristic threat and first degree false reporting, both class D felonies, June 22.
CHATHAM, NY
nippertown.com

Downtown Troy Set to Present River Festival, July 17th

TROY – On July 17th, a summer of festivals and family-friendly events continues with Troy’s River Festival. The festival, featuring a day filled with music, art, culture, and more, promises something for everyone in attendance. Troy River Festival is a thoughtfully curated celebration of art, music, handmade crafts,...
TROY, NY
informnny.com

Fireworks: What’s legal and how to celebrate safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fireworks are a staple in Fourth of July Celebrations, but it can be tricky to know what’s legal and what’s not if you plan on hosting your own backyard celebration. Officials across the Capital Region are warning about the danger of using fireworks...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Lane Closure Set to Begin in Schuylerville Tuesday Night

The state Department of Transportation is reminding Saratoga County residents about an overnight lane closure that's scheduled to begin Tuesday night. From 7:00 pm until 7:00 am, Broad Street in Schuylerville will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic between Spring Street and Ferry Street. Crews will be out doing a paving project in the area through Saturday, July 16th. People who need travel in that work zone are asked to slow down and drive responsibly.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Montagnino Gives Away the Kitchen Sink

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino has carried on a dubious campaign to reverse the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) recently approved contract that established twelve-hour shifts. In order to reduce the shift hours he “negotiated” a contract with the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) that is generous, to say the least. His presentation at the June 21, 2022, City Council meeting drew a skeptical response and never came to a vote.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

