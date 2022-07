Splash Products To Be Sold Across Texas After New Agreement With 3rd Largest Alcohol Distributor In The State

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV announced that it has reached an agreement with Houston-based Mexcor International for the distribution of Pulpoloco, Copa di Vino and SALT Tequila brands throughout the state of Texas.

Established in 1989, Mexcor’s national sales network currently extends to 46 states, with direct distribution to Texas, Florida and California. Mexcor has grown to become the third-largest alcohol distributor in Texas while servicing more than 17,000 accounts including grocery stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, and has established a network of partnerships with over 140 regional distributors.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “With almost 30 million residents, and four of the top eleven cities in America by population, Texas is a key component of any consumer growth strategy. This agreement provides Splash access to millions of consumers and retailers. Statewide coverage has always been difficult with any one distributor in Texas. Mexcor has built an outstanding operation with excellent market coverage. Our brands will now be supported by three separate warehouses across the state through a distributor that has become one of the fastest-growing distributors in the United States.”

