ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ascend Wellness Closes On $28.5M Of The Remaining Funding Under Its Existing Credit Facility

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycsOx_0gRz7qEb00

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH has closed on $28.5 million of the remaining additional funding under the accordion feature of its existing term loan credit facility. The company drew initial funding of $210 million in August 2021 and subsequently closed on a $36.5 million expansion in May 2022. This additional raise brings the total raised under the senior credit facility to $275 million.

"We are thrilled to secure the final $28.5 million of funding under this loan agreement," stated Dan Neville, CFO of AWH. "The proceeds from this loan, together with our existing strong balance sheet, will support our near-term CapEx investments and acquisitions as we scale our footprint. I'd like to thank our lenders for the continued support and look forward to continuing to execute our growth strategy focused on some of the most exciting markets in the Midwest and Northeast."

Similar to the initial funding, the incremental draw bears a 9.5% interest rate, payable quarterly in arrears, and matures on August 27th, 2025. Lenders received a 4% original issuance discount plus warrants equating to 20% coverage. The aggregate number of warrants issued at closing was 1.84 million. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common class A share at an exercise price equal to a 20% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price per share at the close, or $3.10 per share including the 20% premium. After the one-year anniversary of closing, AWH has the option to force the holders to exercise the warrants if the share price reaches or exceeds $6.50 for any consecutive 30-day period.

Lenders from the May 2022 round were offered the same warrant package in exchange for 1 bond point in cash or 3% additional original issuance discount.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Auxly Sells Its Auxly Annapolis Cannabis Cultivation Facility For $6M

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF XLY, a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, has closed the sale of its Auxly Annapolis Inc. indoor cultivation facility located in Kentville, Nova Scotia to a private purchaser for total proceeds to the company of $6 million. As previously announced by the company, Auxly ceased operations at the cultivation facility in February 2022. The company intends to apply the proceeds from the sale to support Auxly's ongoing operations.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Changes Name To Mushrooms, New Management And Business Model

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. MSVI has officially changed its name to Mushrooms, Inc., through the filing of amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Mushrooms, Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, focused on implementing a new business model based on functional mushrooms.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tocvan Closes $5.125 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 30, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement to an institutional investor (the "Placement") to raise an aggregate amount of $5.125 million (CAD). The proceeds from the Placement will be deposited with a third-party escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") and delivered to the Corporation in monthly tranches over the next 24 months pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Sharing Agreement (as defined below) and an escrow agreement dated June 28, 2022 between the Corporation, Sorbie Bornholm LP, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP (the "Escrow Agreement"). The funds will go towards the advancement of the Pilar and El Picacho Au-Ag projects in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aawh Aawh#Cfo
Benzinga

PBSV: Lowering target; still a solid value

Pharma-Bio Serv PBSV continued on a steady path in 2Q FY22. Management's confidence in the underlying business led to the decision to pay an additional cash dividend of $0.075/share in March, its second since the end of FY21. As we've seen in the past few years, economic uncertainty continues to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $67M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,061,557 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1oLLzNHFNiaWzZ2BKMb6U2o7PHoRMykyJ. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

ICYMI: There's No Proof Smoking Weed Occasionally Is Harmful: NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Agrees

This article was originally published in December 2021. Director of National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA) Dr. Nora Volkow recently discussed the benefits and harms of cannabis consumption in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, wherein she acknowledged that there is no scientific proof marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Will Vladimir Putin Retain Power And People Respect Supreme Court After Roe V Wade Ruling? Events Ray Dalio Is Watching

In the wake of the U.S. Independence Day on Monday, billionaire Ray Dalio shared his thoughts on the changing domestic and world orders. Domestic Order In Jeopardy? Dalio sees more people inclining toward fighting for "what they want and what they believe is right" rather than striving to arrive at a rules-based system of consensus and compromise.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwave Technology Solutions Clocks 56% Revenue Growth In Q2

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV reported second-quarter revenue growth of 56% year-over-year to $10.70 million, above the previously predicted 40%. GWAV generated positive cash flows from operating activities for the six months ending June 30, 2022. Greenwave Technology stated that it is currently installing a second shredder at its Carrollton...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Forgettable First-Half: Here's How Apple And Other FAANGs Performed Amid Market Turbulence

The first half of 2022 was nightmarish for the stock market, with fears of an imminent recession and supply chain disruptions working in the mind of investors. Tech stocks have invariably led the broader market in the past, be it a rally or a retreat, and this time was no exception. Despite fairly robust fundamental performances amid the trying backdrop, big techs came under significant selling pressure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Technology Stock is Down By Over 11%: Here's 26 Stocks Moving Premarket

FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 32.3% to $0.4764 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Friday. NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 29.3% to $0.3020 in pre-market trading. NewAge, last month, reported a review of strategic alternatives. Endo International plc ENDP rose 18.1% to $0.6735 in pre-market trading. Endo International announced,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 6, 2022

Voyager opens up withdrawal again (OTC: VYGVF) FIS and Legible bridge finance gaps (NYSE: FIS) Paysafe enters iGaming the market (NYSE: PSFE) WeChat Pay & AliPay+ live in Qatar (OTC: TCEHY) ACLEDA bank added deal with FSS. 👉 Interesting Reads:. Lambo racing team tapped into NFT. Talk w/equity index...
STOCKS
Benzinga

HKEX Celebrates Launch of ETF Inclusion in Stock Connect

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Monday) celebrates the successful launch of the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect with a virtual market open ceremony. The virtual event, viewed by market participants, welcomed speeches from representatives that include regulators, exchange operators...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cantor's Top Picks: Could Q2 Earnings Provide A Spark For These Cannabis Multi-State Operators?

Multi-State Operators (MSO) traded higher on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald categorized four companies as "top picks." In a recent industry report, Pablo Zuanic analyzed the context of MSOs and offered insight on trends driving financial value. Although MSOs ETF fell 25% in June and 49% over the last three months (vs. a 7% drop for the S&P500), he still finds value in the current context.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $7,038 (8,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $7,038, which is 2.46x the current floor price of 2.398 Ethereum ETH/USD ($7,038 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

NNBR: Diversified manufacturer focused on end markets with high growth rates such as electric vehicles and electric grid upgrade.

NN, Inc. NNBR is a diversified industrial company that combines complex materials science expertise with advanced engineering and production capabilities to design and manufacture high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies for a variety of customers on a global basis. The company has evolved from a traditional contract manufacturer to an advanced technology focused partner with its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy