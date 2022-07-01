ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘He calls the chicken police on me’: Florida man facing charges after killing neighbor’s pet rooster

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SovCo_0gRz7iQ100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested and spent 30 hours in jail after he was accused of murdering his neighbor’s rooster.

James Nix told WJAX that he was out checking his mail when the rooster approached him, and he was forced to kill it in self-defense.

“And I turn around, and there’s a chicken out there in the street. I said, ‘Oh boy, here we go,’” Nix told the station. “Turn around, walk to my place — bang bang bang bang bang — now the chicken’s in my yard! Now its neck flares up.”

Nix said that what happened next was an accident.

“So I pick up a stick in the yard, and I try to hit it,” Nix told WJAX. “But the chicken’s jumping up at me, and I accidentally knocked it in the head, you know? Call it a lucky shot, whatever.”

The rooster’s owner, Jason Defelice, told WJAX that he believes his rooster was intentionally killed, saying, “I lose them to animals, but I was not expecting to lose them to my neighbor that was like my friend.”

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute!” Nix told WJAX. “CPR, mouth-to-mouth, do you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”

When Defelice came home, he said he immediately knew something was wrong.

“I didn’t see my rooster at first,” Defelice told WJAX. “So I knew something was up, because he would always come chase me. Then, I went in his yard and yelled at him, and he finally came out and said he killed him.”

Some neighborhood children allegedly told Defelice that Nix had beaten the rooster to death, WJAX reported.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix told WJAX.

Defelice told the station that he initially called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but when they failed to respond he called animal control. Their investigation resulted in Nix’s arrest on animal cruelty charges, WJAX reported.

Nix told WJAX he does not understand why Defelice called the police.

“Chickens die every day, people — at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Florida Man Claims Self-Defense After Killing Neighbor’s Rooster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WKRC/WJAX/WFOX) – A Florida man is speaking out after spending a month in jail after he was accused of killing his neighbor’s rooster. James Nix Jr. says the rooster was a menace in the neighborhood and it attacked him. But the rooster’s owner, and former...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man jailed in Coast Guard member’s killing pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder, armed burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a U.S. Coast Guard member pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday, according to court records. Tyree Parker appeared in court, where he pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary, records show. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Parker faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison with the plea.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gunfire puts 26 holes in occupied Lake City home

What sounded like fireworks turned out to be gunfire at a Lake City house on Monday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, responding officers discovered 26 bullet holes in a NE Cherry Lane residence around 10 p.m. Two victims—who initially believed the sound to be...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Woman shot in Jessie Street neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Tuesday on Jessie Street. STORY: At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says. At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a woman with gunshot wounds....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Police investigate shots fired at a home in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into a home on the Fourth of July. Two victims say they heard gunfire coming from outside their home on Northeast Cherry Lane at 10 p.m. They thought it was the sound of...
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rooster#Cpr#Animal Cruelty#Chase Me#Violent Crime#Wjax
News4Jax.com

2 plead guilty in Calloway Cove triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of the young men charged in a triple murder that stemmed from a robbery at the Calloway Cove apartments in 2021 have pleaded guilty, according to court records. Kyshawn Glover and Keon Lester, who were both 18 when they were arrested, pleaded guilty to three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Man shot after being followed by car in downtown Jacksonville: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in downtown Jacksonville that left a man with multiple injuries. JSO said a 31-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg and index finger showed up at a local hospital Sunday afternoon. The victim said he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMBB

Two men convicted in fraud that shut down Campbellton-Graceville Hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Miami men, accused in a widespread fraud scheme that put a local hospital out of business, will be going to prison. A federal jury in Jacksonville convicted 62-year-old Jorge Perez and 59-year-old Ricardo Perez last month. Their company, Empowerhms, bought 18-financially troubled rural hospitals in 8-states including the 25-bed […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Action News Jax

At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Monday. Detectives say that at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Argyle Forest Boulevard. At the same time, a silver Mustang occupied by two individuals, was pulling out of a Popeyes parking lot and attempted a left turn. The Nissan Frontier collided with the Mustang at that moment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy