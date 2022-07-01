$1.2 Million Bet On Darden Restaurants? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

RE/MAX Holdings

The Trade: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX 10% owner Magnolia Group Llc acquired a total of 47,015 shares at an average price of $24.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.13 million.

What's Happening: The company's shares tumbled around 20% over the past six months.

What RE/MAX Holdings Does: RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. It recruits and retains agents and sells franchises.

Darden Restaurants

The Trade: Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI Director Wilmott Timothy J acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $120. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.2 million.

DRI Director Wilmott Timothy J acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $120. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.2 million. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Darden Restaurants Does: Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. casual and fine dining markets, with consolidated revenue of $7.2 billion in fiscal 2021 resulting in 3.8% market share (per Euromonitor data and our calculations).

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. casual and fine dining markets, with consolidated revenue of $7.2 billion in fiscal 2021 resulting in 3.8% market share (per Euromonitor data and our calculations).

