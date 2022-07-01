ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

$1.2 Million Bet On Darden Restaurants? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7Xh9_0gRz7ZQM00

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

RE/MAX Holdings

  • The Trade: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX 10% owner Magnolia Group Llc acquired a total of 47,015 shares at an average price of $24.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.13 million.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares tumbled around 20% over the past six months.
  • What RE/MAX Holdings Does: RE/MAX Holdings Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. It recruits and retains agents and sells franchises.

Darden Restaurants

  • The Trade: Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI Director Wilmott Timothy J acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $120. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.2 million.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • What Darden Restaurants Does: Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. casual and fine dining markets, with consolidated revenue of $7.2 billion in fiscal 2021 resulting in 3.8% market share (per Euromonitor data and our calculations).
  • Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

FedEx

  • The Trade: FedEx Corporation FDX Director Amy B Lane bought a total of 607 shares at an average price of $228.12. To acquire these shares, it cost around $138.47 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: FedEx recently issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
  • What FedEx Does: FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's session, 539 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO. Kalera KAL's stock dropped the most, trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2022

For Crocs Inc CROX, Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Crocs had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.88 and a 52-week-low of $46.08. Crocs closed at $47.95 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Fedex Corporation#Real Estate Brokerage#Max Holdings Inc#Magnolia Group Llc#Darden Restaurants Inc#Dri
Benzinga

Is It Time To Bet On This Old Energy Company?

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Phillips 66 PSX is “trading at 14 times its average EPS over the last 10 years and is actually trading at less than 10 times its forward EPS estimates right now.” He suggested using a diagonal call spread.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Devon Energy

Within the last quarter, Devon Energy DVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Devon Energy has an average price target of $84.24 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $61.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $13.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.0 million. Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares increased by 7.0% to $110.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. View VIEW shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares closed 2.08% higher $75.20 Tuesday. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher Tuesday amid volatility in stocks as traders assess the possibility of a recession. Growth companies at large are also trading higher amid a drop in yields. A drop in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Higher; Rubicon Technology Shares Jump

U.S. stocks pared losses toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher later on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.96% to 30,797.68 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 11,256.23. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,810.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum. Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 69 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep: Charting Citigroup's Bearish Call On Crude Oil

A big bank made a big call Tuesday on the price direction of crude oil, and market participants are acting on it in a big way in the trading session. The Call: On Tuesday morning, Citigroup issued a dire warning to owners of crude oil futures and related products, which also has negative implications for issues in the oil patch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Despite Sanctions, German Exports To Russia Up More Than 29%

Germany saw its first trade deficit in three decades in May while its exports to Russia took an unexpected upward spike, despite sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin. What Happened: The German Federal Statistical Office reported the exports to Russia were up 29.4% from April to May. This reverses...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Most Dangerous Things People Say About Stocks, According To Peter Lynch (VIDEO)

In a comedic keynote speech in 1997, legendary investor Peter Lynch described the ten most dangerous things people say about stocks. While the speech is from the late 90s and many of the businesses he referenced are no longer operational — like Blockbuster — his critiques remain applicable across the 25 years between his speech, and market sentiment today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Crypto Imploding? Jim Cramer Thinks So: 'There's No Real Value There'

CNBC host Jim Cramer is once again taking issue with the crypto market, deeming it to have “no real value.”. On CNBC's Squawk Box Tuesday, the former hedge funder took issue with the severe liquidity crunch across the entire sector, and the insolvency faced by major firms such as Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Dow Is Down Around 600 Points; Crude Oil Tumbles Over 8%

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, after all the major indices closed another losing week. The Dow traded down 1.91% to 30,503.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.65% to 11,055.44. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.70% to 3,760.37. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares fell by just 0.1% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Tuesday following bearish analyst coverage from JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained Tesla with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $395 to $385, citing weaker-than-expected deliveries. The JPMorgan analyst lowered earnings estimates after Tesla reported quarterly deliveries of 254,695 vehicles...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy