BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Bowling Green family is asking for your help to secure a life-saving organ transplant for their two-year-old son. Maverick is the son of Chelsea and Derek Pierce. Born in 2019, Maverick was diagnosed with Glycogen Storage Disease Type 4. The transplant team at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, recommends a life-saving heart and liver transplant, according to a release by the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO