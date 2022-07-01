1 arrested after leading police on chase, crashing near UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash near the University of Alabama in Huntsville, authorities say.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says that officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. on Friday. Officers said the vehicle would not pull over.

A pursuit began as officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of University Drive.

HPD says the chase ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Ben Graves Drive and Sparkman Drive.

One person was arrested at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD says at this time, there is no further information.

