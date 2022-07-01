Meghan Markle Bullying Probe Not Making Public Sparks Speculations Over Reason Behind
A royal expert shared some thoughts about Buckingham Palace’s decision not to publish the results of its investigation into the alleged “bullying” actions of Meghan Markle.
Writing for the Telegraph, Camilla Tominey pointed out that “no one expected” to see the report, published in its entirety. However, she believes that refusing to provide the details of the probe “represented ‘more than a missed opportunity.’”
Express UK then quoted the expert, saying, “to bury any lessons that might have been learned flies in the face of the Queen’s longstanding mantra that the monarchy should be as open as possible.”
