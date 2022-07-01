Meghan Markle Bullying Probe Not Making Public Sparks Speculations Over Reason Behind

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A royal expert shared some thoughts about Buckingham Palace’s decision not to publish the results of its investigation into the alleged “bullying” actions of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle

Writing for the Telegraph, Camilla Tominey pointed out that “no one expected” to see the report, published in its entirety. However, she believes that refusing to provide the details of the probe “represented ‘more than a missed opportunity.’”

Express UK then quoted the expert, saying, “to bury any lessons that might have been learned flies in the face of the Queen’s longstanding mantra that the monarchy should be as open as possible.”

Katherine Dunnigan
4d ago

no if royal family lied you can BET Megan would be pitching a fit and talking to anyone and everyone she can! she has NEVER shed away from speaking her mind even when it was proven she lied ( like being married in private to harry BEFORE the wedding )

Donna
4d ago

They are waiting for her to demand they release it. Then when they do, they can say they didn’t want her to be embarrassed by their findingsand that is why they held back.

morning dove
2d ago

She is a bully and a manipulator, she was never trained in a proper etiquette or how to be a human being, no integrity no honesty no kindness.🤮🤮🌪🌪

epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Kate Middleton Did Not Want See Prince Harry's Wife At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee? Duchess Was Reportedly Told To Stay Out Of Sight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a buzz recently when they returned to British soil together again for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Though they spent most of their visit out of the public eye, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour and watched with other royal family members from the Major General’s office.
shefinds

Here’s Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Didn’t Get A Photo Of Their Daughter With The Queen, According To Insiders

Millions of viewers tuned in to the 2022 Platinum Jubilee events last week, honoring the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While many anticipated seeing royal balcony appearances, parades and other photo-worthy moments, others hoped to see Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (the one-year-old daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) finally meet her great-grandmother, 96, for the first time. Although a photo of the child and the monarch was never shared with the public, many royal insiders have reportedly confirmed that the two did in fact meet, (and many have theories as to why there is no photographic evidence of this).
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Be ‘Cut Off’ If They Talk To The Press About The Jubilee–Yikes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in London, proving they’ve reconciled with Harry’s family after a long, ever-infamous feud—at least for now, that is. Biographer and royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told The Sun that they’ll be “cut off” immediately if they disclose information about the trip in their new Netflix docuseries. Yikes!
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Allegedly No Longer Recognized By The Royal Family? Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Not Done Talking About The Firm

Prince Harry stayed true to his word about returning to the United Kingdom with his entire family for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Unfortunately, he was only photographed in public with his wife, Meghan Markle, but their children, Archie and Lilibet, weren’t seen throughout the festivities. Even though...
shefinds

We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's 'Hypocrisy' After The Platinum Jubilee

This article was originally posted on 04/04/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Revealed How He *Really* Feels About Meghan Markle—His Latest Tweet Is So Mean!. Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter has long been Piers Morgan‘s forte, and one recent tweet that the broadcaster posted about Meghan Markle seemed to garner more attention and backlash than usual. Since then, a lot unfolded, so let’s start at the beginning. On March 27th, a note to Morgan from legendary alternative singer Sinead O’Connor began circling on social media, in which she implied that he must be attracted to Markle and that is the reason for his history of attacks and jabs at her.
Daily Beast

Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Had a ‘Guttural’ Reaction to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Meghan Markle has revealed that Prince Harry was outraged by the June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying “His reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”. Markle was speaking in an interview with Vogue magazine, in a conversation with Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin. Her comments about her husband’s opinions are likely to attract attention in the U.K., where members of the royal family are supposed to remain inscrutable in their views on political matters, especially when it comes to the affairs of non-British jurisdictions.
Us Weekly

Royal Experts Explain Why Queen Elizabeth II Won’t Publicly Release Meghan Markle’s Bullying Report: ‘The Queen Doesn’t Want Any More Drama’

Protecting her family — and the crown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that Queen Elizabeth II won't release anything about the bullying report filed against Meghan Markle because the sovereign wants to shield the monarchy and her loved ones from the negativity. "Everything that I'm hearing at the moment out of the palace is that […]
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Demanding' An Apology From Queen Elizabeth To Save Career & Marriage? Prince Charles' Son Reportedly 'Fading' In U.K. Memory

Prince Harry is undeniably one of the most talked-about members of the royal family despite his shocking exit in 2020. In an interview, the younger brother of Prince William, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, revealed that the ceaseless attack of the British media and the ongoing “racism” behind the palace doors forced them to leave British soil for good.
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Mom Suffering From Early Stages Of Dementia? Camilla Parker-Bowles Reportedly Working Overtime Trying To Get Monarch To Step Down

The historic 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth has, undeniably, seen numerous changes, including the way in which the British monarch performs her duties. While the wife of the late Prince Philip remains very visible to the public, she was forced to reevaluate her working schedule and scale back public appearances in the wake of multiple health scares and what Buckingham Palace previously confirmed to be episodic mobility problems.
