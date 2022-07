Patrick James Dehut, 53, of Vincennes, passed away on June 27, 2022. Patrick was born on March 30, 1969 in Michigan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid outdoorsman. Patrick is survived by; his loving wife, Lori Dehut; children, Giobniu Birge of VIncennes, and Isabel TePool of Princeton; a granddaughter, Hayden Fisher; and several brothers and sisters.

