The Acer Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop Is Now Only $1,179: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 4 days ago

Today at the Acer store you can pick up their Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop for just $1,179 . With an RTX 3070 GPU inside - this gaming laptop should be able to play all the latest games with sliders on max settings.

Fancy going all Maverick and getting your Top-Gun on? Well, with the help of a Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for only $19 , you might be able to do just that in your flight sim of choice.

The massive 35-inch ultrawide Acer Predator Z35P curved gaming monitor is back down to $549 on the Acer store. If you're looking for more screen real estate then this offer may be of interest to you. We reviewed the Acer Predator Z35P and thought it expensive at the time, but this offer makes the monitor a lot more attractive.

Check further down for more offers on 3D printers from Creality and storage options from Western Digital.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Acer Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,179 at Acer
The Predator Triton 300 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU, 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM, and a 512GB SSD. This powers the 144Hz 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) screen. View Deal

Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick: was $39, now $19 at Amazon
Looking for a cheap option on a joystick for playing a flight sim like Microsoft Flight Simulator? Then this Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick may be of interest with its 12 programmable buttons, 8-way Hat switch and rapid-fire triggers. View Deal

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch Curved Monitor: was $799, now $549 at Acer
The Acer Predator Z35P is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, and a 3440x1440 resolution. This monitor also uses Nvidia G-Sync technology. View Deal

Creality Ender 3 V2: was $279, now $229 at Newegg
The Creality Ender 3 V2 has a colour interface, silent motherboard (50db), a glass build surface, and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm. View Deal

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 1TB with Heatsink: was $269, now $141 at Best Buy
Go PCIe Gen 4 with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with included heatsink enclosure for extra cooling. Ideal for use in a hot environment or a PlayStation 5 console. View Deal

Looking for more deals?

World's First RISC-V Laptop Goes Up For Preorder

According to a report by Phoronix, (opens in new tab) the world's first laptop operating on the RISC-V instruction set, called ROMA, has gone up for preorder. DeepComputing and Xcalibyte will produce ROMA in China. The laptop features a quad-core RISC-V processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X memory, and up to 256GB of storage, with support for RISC-V and most Linux operating systems.
CPU Tower-Style Cooler Reduces M.2 SSD Temps By Over 50 Percent

Chinese PC components maker JiuShark (via SI-129 (opens in new tab)) has launched a new M.2 heatsink with active cooling, called the JuiShark M.2 Three (opens in new tab). The JuiShark M.2 Three's appearance could easily be mistaken for a modern CPU cooler, adopting the popular tower-style form factor. Over recent months we have seen increasingly elaborate and powerful M.2 cooling solutions launched to cool the best SSDs. The trend appears to be in preparation for M.2 drives getting hotter, with the introduction of super-fast PCIe 5.0 capable M.2 SSDs that'll accompany AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors.
