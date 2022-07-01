Mrs. Andrea Nichole Boyd

Mrs. Andrea Nichole Boyd , age 42, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Mrs. Boyd was born on May 16, 1980 in Montgomery, AL, to her parents: Terry Dale Knighten and Deborah Denise Downs Knighten. Andrea was of Baptist faith and loved traveling to the Great Smokey Mountains.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Richard Alan Boyd; 2 daughters: Ashley Stephens and Halie Gilbert and 3 grandchildren.

In keeping with the families wishes, Mrs. Boyd will be cremated and no formal services are being planned at this time.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Andrea Nichole Boyd.







