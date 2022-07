MISSOURI – A newly-released report ranked Missouri among the bottom five U.S. states when it comes to its health system and pandemic performance. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that promotes high-quality health systems, recently analyzed states based on their healthcare access, releasing a scorecard a few weeks ago. The annual scorecard considers criteria such as health care services, quality, costs and disparities. For the first time, states were also evaluated based on their COVID-19 response.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO