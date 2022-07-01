No Deal: Kohl’s Ends Talks With Franchise Group

Click here to read the full article.

Kohl’s Corp. is no longer up for sale.

The Menonomee Falls, Wisc.-based retailer said Friday that it ended its strategic review process, including the exclusive negotiation period with The Franchise Group, operators of The Vitamin Shoppe and other retail chains.

The Franchise Group had made a $60 a share offer, which was subsequently revised to $53 a share. Kohl’s said “the current financing and retail environment was reflected in the price and terms of FRG’s most recent proposal, which was not fully executable or complete.”

“While there has certainly been a lot of activity around Kohl’s for the last six months, the organization has continued to stay focused on the business and on our people. That has not wavered,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, told WWD, right after the company said its strategic review process ended.

Asked what’s next for Kohl’s, Gass said, “We are on a dual path navigating an uncertain environment and continuing to execute on our long-term strategy. The pressures on consumers have only grown, considering what they are paying for gas, for food and the uncertainty overall. We are flexing and adjusting to make sure we can be relevant.” And as the year progresses, Kohl’s will continue to be “adjusting pricing and amplifying promotions,” Gass added.

“We are trying new things. It’s really important at this time that we stay relevant,” Gass said during the interview. “We have navigated difficult times in the past. We are full-on in executing our strategy, investing in stores, in digital and Sephora.” Kohl’s has also been working to build its appeal as a destination for casual and active apparel for the family.

Within days, the number of Sephora shops inside Kohl’s will reach 600, and by the end of 2023 there will be 850, said Gass. “Sephora is working. We are seeing new customers. We are on our way to being a $2 billion beauty business by 2025,” Gass said. Kohl’s total business generated $19.43 billion in sales last year.

“The power of Kohl’s balance sheet allows us to be confident in the future. Kohl’s generates lots of free cash flow,” said Peter Boneparth, Kohl’s chairman, who was interviewed with Gass. The company reported generating $646 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter this year.

Between the inflationary environment and stock market declines, “Clearly this was not the optimal time to sell the business. The sale environment has absolutely changed,” said Boneparth.

Boneparth said the changing interest rate environment has encouraged the company to now reconsider monetizing some real estate through sale-leasebacks of store properties. Months ago, the board rejected that strategy, which was being advocated by activist investors, including Macellum Advisors, to raise shareholder value.

Boneparth said that shareholder value could also be increased through dividends and share repurchases which could accelerate monetizing real estate. Not long ago, Kohl’s real estate was valued at around $5 billion.

As of midday Friday, on news of no deal with The Franchise Group, as well as Kohl’s lowering its sales guidance for the second quarter, Kohl’s share price sunk over 18 percent, or $6.67, to $ 29.02.

When one company buys another, it often leads to management changes, layoffs and other cost saving maneuvers, so it’s possible that by not selling to The Franchise Group, jobs at Kohl’s may have been saved. “What would have happened under a new buyer is not something I could speculate on,” Boneparth said. “Associates here have done a wonderful job over a number of years.”

“The associates are the backbone of the business. Our secret sauce,” said Gass. During the process of reviewing takeover offers, “They all never lost focus on our customers,” she said.

Asked if the review process distracted her from the daily operations, Gass replied, “There are times when there are a few balls to juggle, and that’s fine. But I never lost focus on what my day job is. It’s been a highly unusual and challenging time, but we continue to drive a very compelling strategy forward.”

Last month, two key Kohl’s executives, chief merchandising officer Doug Howe and chief marketing officer Greg Revelle, left the company, in the wake of the company’s disappointing first-quarter performance. Their responsibilities were taken over by team members, though there is a search in progress to find replacements for the exes who left.

Kohl’s reported net income in the first quarter ended April 30 at $14 million, or $0.11 a share, which was flat to the year-ago period. First-quarter net sales and comparable sales decreased 5.2 percent to $3.47 billion, from $3.66 billion in the year-ago quarter.

There was wide industry sentiment that bringing The Franchise Group and Kohl’s together would not be a good fit, considering The Franchise Group has no experience in fashion or department stores, operates franchises which Kohl’s does not, and because The Franchise Group is a much smaller company than Kohl’s.

“Good fit or bad fit, that was not particularly relevant from our point of view as directors,” Boneparth said. “The fact was simply at the end of the day, Franchise Group was the strongest bidder with a $60 a share offer.” But with the reduced offer, and the capital structure presented to do the deal, “There was a low likelihood it could actually close,” Boneparth said.

At this point, considering over two dozen parties came forward expressing interest in Kohl’s, and the company’s review of them, it’s highly unlikely that another bid would emerge anytime soon, and that the field of potential buyers has been exhausted.

“Throughout this process, the board has been committed to a deep and comprehensive review of strategic alternatives with the goal of selecting the path that maximizes value for shareholders,” Boneparth said in a statement Friday. “After engaging with more than 25 parties in an exhaustive process, FRG emerged as the top bidder and we entered into exclusive negotiations and facilitated further due diligence.

“Despite a concerted effort on both sides, the current financing and retail environment created significant obstacles to reaching an acceptable and fully executable agreement,” Boneparth added. “Given the environment and market volatility, the board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal. As always, the board remains open to all opportunities to maximize value for shareholders, and we look forward to actively engaging with our shareholders as we move forward to ensure we are considering their perspectives in our plans.” Boneparth characterized Kohl’s as “a financially strong company with a clear plan to enhance its competitive position and improve performance over the long term. Highlighting the board’s confidence in the company’s strategic plan, the board reaffirms its commitment to an accelerated share repurchase program following the company’s second-quarter earnings results announcement,” he said.

For several months, Kohl’s had been under pressure from activist investors to create greater value for shareholders, sparking the strategic review and triggering offers to buy the company from The Franchise Group, as well as Sycamore Partners, Simon Property Group, the Hudson’s Bay Co., Leonard Green Associates, and others. The Franchise Group is a platform for operating franchise retail operations. The company’s portfolio includes Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Sylvan Learning, Badcock Home Furniture, Wag N Wash, as well as The Vitamin Shoppe.

At various times during this year, there preliminary offers in $60 to $70 a share range, but the stock market’s volatility, the changing retail environment, and, as some believe, Kohl’s financial performance, brought the price down.

Kohl’s said Friday that due to inflation, the company is seeing a softening in consumer spending and now expects sales to be down high-single digits for the second quarter, as compared to prior expectations of down low-single digits relative to last year. Kohl’s second-quarter results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 18. At that time, it will disclose strategies to navigate the inflationary environment.

Kohl’s said that it remains “committed to creating value for shareholders” and is “exploring further opportunities in the near and long term.”

The board reaffirmed its commitment to executing a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program, to commence immediately following the company’s second-quarter earnings results. This is part of the company’s previously revealed $3 billion share repurchase authorization.

Kohl’s had its finance committee and Goldman Sachs review expressions of interest in the company.

“Goldman Sachs engaged with more than 25 parties. Select bidders were invited to a data room containing over 550,000 pages across over 55,000 documents, and engaged in dozens of meetings with management and functional leaders. More than 20 nondisclosure agreements were signed with potential bidders and financing partners as part of the process,” Kohl’s said in its statement Friday.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, “The company’s management, including its CEO, CFO, general counsel and other executives and functional leaders, dedicated hundreds of hours to meet with potential bidders under NDA and provide extensive presentations regarding the Company’s financial metrics and performance, operations and long-term strategies.”

The filing indicated that “on March 16, 2022, three parties submitted non-binding indications of interest to acquire the company to Goldman Sachs, which indicated values of between $64 and $70 per share. These indications of interest were non-binding and without committed financing, and therefore were not actionable bids.”

Kohl’s said FRG’s $60 proposal “significantly exceeded the other then-available bids. Ultimately, reflecting the current financing and retail environment, FRG submitted a revised proposal at $53 per share without definitive financing arrangements to consummate a transaction, and the parties faced significant obstacles reaching a fully executable agreement.”