HOUSTON – A 14-year-old was shot while taking out the trash in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 5500 block of Dunbrook Park Lane around 5:15 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot in the thigh outside his home near River Knoll and Bear Meadow Lane and ended up on Dunbrook Park Lane.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO