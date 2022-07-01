ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

US 54 expansion to impact Seward County road access

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. 54 expansion in southwest Kansas will impact access to three county roads in Seward County, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The access changes are scheduled to start July 11, along U.S. 54 on County Road 7 and County Road M. The closures are part of the four-lane expansion project on U.S. 54.

Access from U.S. 54 to County Road 7 and County Road M on the southside of U.S. 54 will be permanently closed on July 11. A connector road, M7, will be constructed to give access to county roads onto the highway. M7 is expected to be completed by the beginning of November.

Deadly listeria outbreak spanning 10 states, including Kansas, tied to Florida, CDC says

At the beginning of 2023, County Road 7 on the north side of U.S. 54 will be temporarily closed to realign the road at a 90-degree angle at the U.S. 54 intersection.

Sometime in the future, access from County Road 6 will be permanently closed at U.S. 54.

Koss Construction of Topeka is the contractor on the $27.6 million four-lane expansion project in Seward County, which is expected to be finished by late November 2023.

