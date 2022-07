FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser on I-5 Saturday morning. According to WSP, at around 5:00 a.m. a trooper was sitting on the right-hand shoulder of northbound I-5 near 320th St. when another car slammed into the back of his car. The trooper had just cleared a traffic stop, and had his emergency lights on.

