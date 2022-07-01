ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Assault Investigation - 3 Arrests

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOAQj_0gRz3MKz00
Florida Assault InvestigationSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

Florida police took three men into custody after a stabbing on Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO, deputies received a report of a stabbing just after 9 pm. When they arrived at a Center Hill home, they discovered the Fire Department treating a man.

A witness told investigators the victim got into an argument with another man inside the home and the two took it outside. The witness heard glass breaking and went outside to see what was happening. They said they saw the victim on the ground and the victim claimed he was stabbed by the other man.

Big Florida Drug Bust Nets Meth & Fentanyl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eC9bm_0gRz3MKz00
Florida assault locationSCDN photo archives

Florida Manhunt Ends Badly for Suspect

Several witnesses saw the suspect hop into a grey Toyota that did not belong to him, and flee the scene. Police later spotted the suspicious vehicle at a residence on CR 426. They spoke to Alejandro Herrera Trejo and Rogelio Junior Martinez about the whereabouts of suspect, Adolfo Herrera. Both men denied knowing where he was, but after officers warned them they could be arrested for obstruction, they admitted he was hiding on the property.

68-year-old Florida Man Opens Fire

Police located him crouched down behind the residence attempting to hide and took him into custody.

Herrera is charged with aggravated battery, obstruction, and grand theft auto. He's being held in the county jail without bond.

Rogelio Junior Martinez and Alejandro Herrera Trejo were arrested and charged with obstruction without violence. They were later released on bail.

Comments / 5

Christinarino
4d ago

👍 they got what they deserved for harboring a fugitive and lying about it.

Reply(1)
5
Related
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Found Murdered in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Found MurderedSCDN Graphics Department. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Hill, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Scso#The Fire Department
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her BedroomMGN. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Deadly End To Ohio Police Chase

Deadly End to Ohio Police ChaseSCDN photo archives. A deadly end to an Ohio police chase. According to a statement from the APD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Ave at 12:30 am.
OHIO STATE
WESH

Orlando police: Man in critical condition following shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to the scene of a shooting Friday night. Police arrived to the scene located at the 4400 block of Wheatley Street at 8:33 p.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. A man at the residence had a gunshot wound. He was transported to...
ORLANDO, FL
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
164K+
Followers
6K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy