Florida Assault Investigation - 3 Arrests

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

Florida police took three men into custody after a stabbing on Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO, deputies received a report of a stabbing just after 9 pm. When they arrived at a Center Hill home, they discovered the Fire Department treating a man.

A witness told investigators the victim got into an argument with another man inside the home and the two took it outside. The witness heard glass breaking and went outside to see what was happening. They said they saw the victim on the ground and the victim claimed he was stabbed by the other man.

Several witnesses saw the suspect hop into a grey Toyota that did not belong to him, and flee the scene. Police later spotted the suspicious vehicle at a residence on CR 426. They spoke to Alejandro Herrera Trejo and Rogelio Junior Martinez about the whereabouts of suspect, Adolfo Herrera. Both men denied knowing where he was, but after officers warned them they could be arrested for obstruction, they admitted he was hiding on the property.

Police located him crouched down behind the residence attempting to hide and took him into custody.

Herrera is charged with aggravated battery, obstruction, and grand theft auto. He's being held in the county jail without bond.

Rogelio Junior Martinez and Alejandro Herrera Trejo were arrested and charged with obstruction without violence. They were later released on bail.