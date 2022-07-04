ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner trial - live: ‘Terrified’ WBNA player writes letter to Biden pleading for freedom from Russia

By Gino Spocchia and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow , US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.

The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance.

She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.

A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA off-season, and was arrested on her way home when Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges with traces of hashish oil – an offence in the country.

Lawyers for Griner – whose wife has pleaded for US President Joe Biden to meet with her and secure the WNBA’s star release – believe the trial will last two months, reports say. Proceedings resume on Thursday 7 July.

Daniel Vandenbrande
6d ago

Why would Washington cut a deal seems that special treatment is being applied to one individual is appalling period!Do the crime do the time Russia is not America.

Thomas Mccneill
6d ago

leave her where she is. funny now that the country she hated. is the same country she wants to help get her free.

Air Freshener
5d ago

Hey Brit, remember that time you were protesting against the United States and didn't want the National Anthem played at any of your games? Well, FU!

E! News

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Fears She’ll “Never” See the WNBA Star Again Amid Imprisonment

Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Fears She'll "Never" See Her Again. Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner is holding out hope for a reunion with the WNBA star. In a July 4 letter to President Joe Biden, the WNBA star said she was "terrified" she might remain imprisoned in Russia "forever." A heartbreaking statement for Cherelle especially, who called her wife the "strongest person" she knows.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
