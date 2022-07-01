ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls for child safeguarding inquiry in Wales after Logan Mwangi’s death

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
 4 days ago

There are calls for a nationwide independent inquiry into children’s services in Wales to prevent tragedies like the murder of Logan Mwangi murder from happening again.

The five-year-old was killed by his mother, step-father and 14-year-old step-brother, having been subjected to injuries likened to child abuse by a High Court judge.

Angharad Williamson, 31, and John Cole, 40, were jailed for life while teenager Craig Mulligan was detained for at least 15 years.

They were all sentenced on Thursday having been convicted of murder by a jury following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

A social services investigation is now under way into the circumstances of Logan’s death as Mulligan had only returned to the care of Cole just five days before the murder in July last year in Sarn, Bridgend , South Wales.

In England, a national review into the murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six, and one-year-old Star Hobson has begun, and calls have been made for a similar inquiry in Wales.

Welsh Conservative Gareth Davies said he was “surprised” First Minister Mark Drakeford had rejected the plea as Logan’s death had “exposed some serious shortcomings”.

Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan said Wales was now the “outlier” as it was the only nation in the UK not undertaking a review.

And Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said lessons must be learned “so that it never happens again”.

The Welsh Government said it would “closely consider” the results of a children’s services inspection and a review of events before Logan’s death.

“This is a tragic case and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Logan’s death, particularly his family,” a spokesman said.

“We await the findings of the recent inspection of Bridgend County Borough Council Children’s services, conducted by Care Inspectorate Wales.

“As well as the completion of the child practice review to look at the events prior to Logan’s death.

“All findings and recommendations will be closely considered by the Welsh Government.”

Logan, a previously “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park on the morning of July 31 2021.

Police found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Medics made a safeguarding referral to the police after Logan suffered a broken arm in August 2020.

By March, due to concerns over Cole’s behaviour, Logan and his younger sibling had been assigned their own social worker.

In June, a month before Logan died, the family were removed from the child protection register, meaning it was believed there was no longer a risk of significant harm.

Williamson and Cole were jailed for a minimum of 28 and 29 years respectively, while Mulligan sentenced to youth detention.

Last month, the First Minister rejected calls in the Senedd from the Liberal Democrats for a review, saying it was not the “moment to commission such an inquiry” as the investigation into Logan’s death was yet to report.

Gareth Davies, Welsh Conservative shadow social services minister, said: “As I said when Logan’s killers were convicted, I was surprised that the First Minister said he didn’t think an independent review of children’s services was needed in Wales after this tragic case exposed some serious shortcomings.

“This is all the more confusing given the other three UK nations are conducting one right now and Wales has the worst rate for looked-after children.

“These cases should never be allowed to occur and vulnerable children deserve the full protection of the state and I do not understand why Mark Drakeford’s government says no to reviewing children’s services but yes to expanding the Senedd with more politicians in Cardiff Bay.”

Heledd Fychan, who represents the South Wales Central region for Plaid, said: “Wales is the outlier – and now the only nation in the UK that isn’t undertaking a review. It just isn’t good enough.

“Plaid Cymru believes that the rights of the child should be brought fully into Welsh law.”

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, who worked for over 25 years as a child protection social worker, said: “This case is utterly tragic and we must ensure lessons are learned so that it never happens again.

“More is needed to help social workers to do their job and a chief social worker for children is needed – as they have in England.

“Both Scotland and England are carrying out independent inquiries into the state of children’s social services in their jurisdiction. There is no reason for Wales not to do the same.”

Related
Arrests made in ‘biggest ever’ operation to tackle Channel people-smuggling

Police have made a series of arrests in what is believed to be the “biggest ever” international operation targeting criminal gangs suspected of people-smuggling across the Channel.Officers arrested six men and a woman in the Docklands and Catford areas of London on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.Dozens of raids are also taking place in Germany, France and the Netherlands as part of a joint operation with Europol and Eurojust.Officers have today joined what is believed to be the biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UKNCAAccording...
IMMIGRATION
Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Students warned about ‘new phenomenon’ of needle spiking in nightclubs

First-year university students will be warned about the risk of needle spiking in nightclubs through a new government ad campaign.The Home Office has said it is looking into launching the campaign at the start of the new academic year in September to urge students to stay vigilant.It comes after the number of students reporting being spiked with needles surged around the same time last year.Research by student publication The Tab, cited by the government, found that 11 per cent of students surveyed said they had been spiked.The survey, which involved 23,000 students from 19 universities, found that of those who...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Top 10 Covid hotspots as number of patients in hospital hits highest level since April

The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus has surpassed 10,000 in England for the first time since April, according to the latest NHS figures – rising by more than a third in a week.While the number of people dying with Covid-19 remains low compared to previous peaks, infections are rising in all four UK nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The latest wave is being driven by the newer variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, which are more transmissible than other strains and are able to evade the immune protection built up by vaccines or previous infections.There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sam Underhill set to replace Tom Curry for England against Australia

Sam Underhill is poised to fill the void in England’s back row created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion for Saturday’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane.Underhill was overlooked altogether for the 30-28 defeat at Optus Stadium but is winning the race to be selected at openside flanker ahead of Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis.The Bath back row was a star of the 2019 World Cup but since Japan he has been limited to winning only 13 caps due to concussion, Covid, illness and injury, making just one appearance in the recent Six Nations.Now he is poised to lead the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
