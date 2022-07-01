ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young mother ‘gobsmacked’ by £100 random act of kindness at Asda

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A mother has thanked a “kind and generous” stranger who scanned and paid for her groceries while she fed her twin babies.

Claire Armstrong, a trampoline coach from Colchester, was at the tills in Asda earlier this week when her four-month-old twins, Phoebe and Jacob, began to cry because they were hungry.

Armstrong was approached by a woman who offered to scan and pack her shopping so that she could go and feed the children.

To her surprise, the stranger – who she described as an “angel in disguise” – also paid for the entirety of the shop.

Speaking to the BBC , Armstrong revealed that her bill amounted to nearly £100.

The mother-of-four later posted about the encounter on Facebook, hoping to track down the woman and thank her for her generosity.

“She not only scanned and packed my shopping for me, she paid for it as well!” Armstrong wrote on Facebook.

“I am eternally grateful to her and still can’t quite believe it!! However, she left before I could say thank you so I’m hoping by the power of Facebook I can find her to thank her personally.”

Armstrong also noted that the trip was the first time she had taken the twins out in a baby sling, which made it more difficult when the babies began to cry.

“Also, a huge thank you to the Asda staff who were really helpful too, so so grateful, you have no idea!” she said.

In a later update Armstrong shared that she had managed to get in touch with the stranger, but that the woman wished to remain anonymous.

The woman has been praised by social media users for the random act of kindness.

“Absolutely precious! What a wonderful person, there are some good people in this world,” one person wrote.

Another said: “We can all take a leaf out of this ladies book and copy and paste this kind behaviour.”

Others also sympathised with Armstrong’s position of trying to manage twin babies in public.

“That’s really kind of her, being a mum of twins I know how difficult it was at times, no matter how much you plan things! Babies will be babies, so nice to hear that someone helped you out and did a good deed!”

