ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging ‘blatant, open and unmitigated’ racism

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZVb2_0gRz2kMW00

Tesla has been hit by a lawsuit by 15 former or current employees alleging racial abuse.

The workers say they were subjected to offensive racist comments by colleagues, managers, and the company’s human resources employees.

This activity allegedly occurred at Tesla’s Fremont factory – which included use of the N-word, sexual comments, and the use of terms such as ‘slavery’ or ‘plantation’.

Tesla’s “standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination,” the employees allege.

Tesla, which disbanded its PR department, did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The electric car company is facing 10 lawsuits alleging racial discrimination or sexual harassment. It has previously denied wrongdoing and said it has policies in place to stop it, according to reports .

In October, Tesla was ordered to pay Black former employee Owen Diaz $137m in damages for turning a blind eye to racism the man encountered at the firm’s Silicon Valley auto plant.

“Tesla’s indifference to Diaz’s complaints is striking,” US District Court Judge William Orrick said.

Following the verdict, Tesla released a blog post by human resources vice president Valerie Capers Workman, which downplayed the allegations of racist abuse in the lawsuit but acknowledged that at the time Mr Diaz worked there, Tesla “was not perfect.”

Ms Workman said Tesla had responded to Mr Diaz’s complaints, firing two contractors, and suspending a third.

The state of California has also filed a lawsuit against Tesla sparked by hundreds of worker complaints.

Kevin Kish, head of the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleged that the department “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment”.

In a blog post before the filing, Tesla called the suit misguided and said the agency “has never once raised any concern” about its workplace practices following a three-year investigation.

Comments / 9

Related
Complex

Former Employees Sue Company for Allegedly Firing Them After Not Participating in ‘Cult-Like’ Prayer Meetings

A new lawsuit alleges a North Carolina company retaliated against employees who didn’t participate in “cult-like” Christian prayer meetings, including by allegedly cutting their pay and ultimately firing them. Per NBC News, the religious discrimination suit—filed this week by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—sees two...
LAW
CNET

Tesla Hit With New Lawsuit Alleging Racial Abuse

More than a dozen current and former employees of Tesla filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at the electric car maker's factories. The lawsuit, filed in California state court, alleges plaintiffs were regularly subjected to racist graffiti, slurs and harassment by co-workers, managers...
FREMONT, CA
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says the autoworkers union has too much power over the White House while Tesla cuts 200 Autopilot jobs

As a consequence of the advertised project to decrease its workforce by 10% in order to stay competitive, Tesla is slashing 200 jobs from its autonomous driving division in San Mateo, California. Recently, Elon Musk said that he will have to cut every tenth job at Tesla since supply chain issues and component price increases are eating into its aggressive growth plans.
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Race Discrimination#Racism#Racial Discrimination#District Court
BBC

Islamophobia: Muslims describe abuse suffered at work

A London-based charity that helps Muslims facing Islamophobia says people are being bullied and harassed at work because of their religion. Islamophobia Response Unit says clients have had prayers mats stolen and have been verbally and physically assaulted. Faiza Mukith, who works for the charity, said one man's colleagues had...
SOCIETY
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Revealed: the pay bump for being a straight, white man in US science

Study reveals the vast disparity in salary, respect and opportunities between people from marginalized groups and their privileged peers. You have full access to this article via your institution. A large, comprehensive study reveals what privilege looks like in science: straight, white men who are not disabled get more pay,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Independent

Woman filmed attacking four Asian women with pepper spray in New York is charged with hate crimes

A woman who was caught on camera allegedly attacking four Asian women with pepper spray and hurling racist abuse at them in New York City has been arrested and charged with hate crimes.Madeline Barker, a 47-year-old from Florida, was taken into custody on Friday after a passerby recognised her as the woman in the now-viral video and tipped off police.The footage shows the woman harassing four young Asian women in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan on 11 June and screaming at them to “go back to where you came from”.Dressed in a bright fuschia outfit and oversized sunglasses, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.In a post on the online hacking forum Breach Forums last week, someone using the handle “ChinaDan” offered to sell nearly 24 terabytes (24 TB) of data including what they claimed was information on 1 billion people and “several billion case records” for 10 Bitcoin, worth about $200,000.The data purportedly includes information from the Shanghai National Police database including names, addresses, national identification numbers and mobile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

FBI is investigating criminal reaction to Roe ruling as potential domestic terrorism

The FBI is investigating ideologically motivated “suspicious criminal or potentially violent” reactions to the reversal of Roe v. Wade as potential acts of domestic terrorism, according to documents obtained by Yahoo News, prompting concerns from civil liberties experts that pro-abortion-rights Americans will be swept up in the FBI’s dragnet for exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy