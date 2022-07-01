City Fireworks Set For This Monday

PennDOT Drivers License and Photo Centers will be closing for the holiday weekend. Their offices will shut down starting tomorrow and will remain closed through Monday. Officials say there are still a number of services that can be accessed 24/7 via their website dmv.pa.gov. The post PennDOT DMV Centers Closing...
The 166th Big Butler Fair continues this weekend in Prospect. The event, which is held at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on New Castle Road, is one of the largest fairs in the state. Attractions include amusement rides, livestock exhibits, live music and food stands. Bull Ride Mania and Barnyard Olympics...
There was significant damage done to an office building in Butler Township Friday morning after a car drove through a window. It happened at an office complex in the 200 block of South Duffy Road around 11 a.m. Witnesses on the scene said an SUV drove through the window of...
It’s official! The South Butler County School District is now the Knoch School District. Although it’s been a topic of discussion for many years, administration and school board members began the process of changing the district’s name with a vote in December of 2019. A vote in...
Even with prices at the pump hovering around $5 a gallon, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expecting many motorists traveling over the next 10 days. An estimated 5.8 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike, including over 700,000 vehicles today. That’s an increase of about 100,000 compared to this time a year ago.
The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds snapped their six game winless streak on Saturday as they defeated the New York Red Bulls II by a final of 3-0. Pittsburgh’s Russell Cicerone scored twice and Alex Dixon scored once. The Riverhounds will begin a two game homestand on Wednesday (July 6th) when...
