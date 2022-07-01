ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

City Fireworks Set For This Monday

By Tyler Friel
 2 days ago

A fireworks show is set for this holiday weekend in the City of Butler. The display...

977rocks.com

Big Travel Numbers Expected On Turnpike This Weekend

Even with prices at the pump hovering around $5 a gallon, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expecting many motorists traveling over the next 10 days. An estimated 5.8 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike, including over 700,000 vehicles today. That’s an increase of about 100,000 compared to this time a year ago.
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Riverhounds Snap Winless Streak

The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds snapped their six game winless streak on Saturday as they defeated the New York Red Bulls II by a final of 3-0. Pittsburgh’s Russell Cicerone scored twice and Alex Dixon scored once. The Riverhounds will begin a two game homestand on Wednesday (July 6th) when...
PITTSBURGH, PA

