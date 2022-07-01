ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tell us: Are you worried about spiked drinks at Boston bars?

By Zipporah Osei
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports of drugged drinks are on the rise in and around Boston. Boston bar patrons and police alike are sounding the alarm about people drugging drinks at bars and clubs in the Boston area. BPD issued a community alert about the issue last month, encouraging victims to call 911 or file...

www.boston.com

Comments / 2

 

Related
airportspotting.com

Plane Spotting in Boston

Boston is one of the key entry points into the United States in the eastern seaboard, and its main Logan Airport is a major hub for both domestic and international travel. Its waterfront location with the city skyline as a backdrop makes Boston Logan one of the most scenic of all America’s big airports, and there are a number of opportunities for plane spotting in and around the airport.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best ice cream around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get ice cream in the Boston region. Ice cream is the perfect treat for cooling off on a hot summer day. From black raspberry to classic chocolate, there are so many flavors to choose from for your ideal cup or cone. We asked readers where to go in Boston and beyond for the best scoops, and nearly 2,000 people responded.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
cntraveler.com

Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Boston 2022

There are two things that matter most in Boston: summer and freedom. Naturally, Independence Day celebrations are a tentpole of any Bostonian summer plans—but this year’s arrive with more gusto and gravitas than any in recent memory. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns for 2022 to the iconic Hatch Shell pavilion on the Charles River Esplanade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On Monday, July 4, 2022, the city will once again swell with residents taking to their roof decks, suburbanites riding the Commuter Rail into town to gathering on the banks of the Charles, and travelers coming from around the world to witness what it means to be American, at a time when being American feels more fraught than ever before.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for two missing teens

BOSTON, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls from Boston. Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, are both missing from 25 Schuyler Street in Roxbury. The girls haven’t been seen since 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 and are known to frequent the Pit Stop in Hyde Park (695 Truman Parkway), according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

White supremacy group gathers in Boston: "It was out of place for sure"

BOSTON -- The holiday weekend brought a disturbing sight to Boston on Saturday: a group of white supremacists. Wearing masks and parading through the streets of downtown Boston, the group called Patriot Front, made their presence known. There were several dozen wearing "Reclaim America" shirts but they never showed their faces. Some of the men carried police shields and flags. The group was confronted with opposition as they tried to make their way around the city. "Y'all just a bunch of cowards from out of state, ain't even your town," one man to them. "Run away cowards run away."Many in the group...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

11 people shot within span of 7 hours in Boston

BOSTON – A total of 11 people were shot within a span of just over six hours during a violent night in Boston.In total, Boston Police responded to seven shooting incidents. The first shooting was reported Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. on Woodbole Ave. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Less than 20 minutes later, a man was shot on Greenville Street. He was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious but stable condition.While at that scene, Boston Police saw a car leaving the area. The driver had gunshot wounds. Police found a gun in the car,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local musician's body found in Merrimack River near Whittier Bridge

AMESBURY, Mass. — A local musician has been identified as the man who was found early Tuesday morning near a bridge spanning the Merrimack River. Newburyport Police said the body of 71-year-old Robert Urzi, of Newburyport, was found in the river near the Whittier Bridge, which carries Interstate 95 over the waterway. The department thanked citizens for quickly calling for police after the body was discovered.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Oxford's Geoffrey Esper finishes 2nd in Nathan's hot dog contest

CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns. Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.
OXFORD, MA

