A City of Cortland man was arrested on Sunday after he was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland police report. On Sunday around 9 a.m., city police assisted the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant for an arrest. The warrant, which was attached to an unrelated petit larceny charge against Tyler J. Forshee, led city police to Forshee’s residence on Pomeroy Street.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO