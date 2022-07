VALDOSTA, Ga. - Federal prosecutors said a 21-year-old bartender from Tifton pleaded guilty to distributing meth and fentanyl from Los Angeles to Georgia. Edgar Fernando Neri, also known as "Colocho," pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on June 21 and faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1,000,000 fine. He'll be sentenced in September.

TIFTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO