Pro-Choice supporters held a 4th of July rally to call for action in the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has details. About 100 people showed up in from of the Poff Federal Building in downtown Roanoke to protest for equal rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Will have full details of the protest tomorrow morning during the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News from 6 to 9 am.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO