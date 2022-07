Now that it’s July, doublecheck your calendar to make sure you have the date of the annual summer food and music festival in Yelm, it’s the most fun you will have all summer. The whole family can come and enjoy some of the best barbecue in the county. The Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally is happening July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

YELM, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO