NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — Three bills designed to strengthen New York’s commitment to clean energy were signed into law Monday by Governor Kathy Hochul. The package includes the following legislation, all of which is meant to assist New York in transitioning to clean energy goals. According to the Office of the Governor, they are designed to help Hochul with her goal of creating jobs in this industry, spurring private investment into these fields, and ensuring energy efficiency for the state.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO