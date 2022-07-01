ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in July

By Petrana Radulovic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like Ms. Marvel, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month. Ms. Marvel...

Comments / 1

epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
MOVIES
CNET

Streaming Services to Cancel in July 2022

Viewers are ready to digest Stranger Things 4 part 2 on Netflix, making the service a must-have for July. There's still a while to go until House of the Dragon is available to watch on HBO Max, but does that mean you should cancel it for now? You may be weighing whether to cancel a streaming service because of the content that's currently available and how much you're paying out of pocket each month. In these difficult financial times, I'd like to offer one strategy: Churn like ice cream.
TV & VIDEOS
State
California State
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale Recap: Ending and Epic Cameos Explained

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to an end last month, with episode 6 -- the season finale -- of the live-action Star Wars show hitting Disney Plus. We caught up with exiled Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), 10-year-old Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and a group of refugees after they fled from Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones) in episode 5.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jessica Jones Gets New Title on Disney+

Jessica Jones and the other Netflix Marvel shows are now streaming on Disney+ and not surprisingly, the shows have been subjected to some interesting new changes. For instance, Netflix's credit has been removed from the opening and closing sequences. Now, it looks like Disney+ has also changed the title of Jessica Jones and although it's new for some fans, it's actually the show's true original title!
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Lawrence Kasdan
Person
Sam Raimi
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases a Season 5 Release Date

Fans had a much longer wait than they anticipated between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for months, with star David Harbour recently teasing that production likely won't start on Season 5 until next year, which would result in a 2024 release. The delays in production offered the unique opportunity for the series' writing team to complete all of the scripts for Season 4, and even develop an outline for Season 5, which could potentially mean writing is completed earlier than expected. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

The Disappearing HBO Max Content May Be The Start Of Bigger Changes

Thanks to complicated rights agreements and a neverending influx of new content, change is a constant on pretty much every single streaming service. It’s why we devote entire columns to what’s coming and going from the major platforms, but some recent alterations to HBO Max’s lineup have fans wondering whether larger changes are afoot. It looks like they’re probably right, though what exactly that means is very uncertain.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”

A drama-thriller set to premiere on Apple TV+ promises a list of A-list actors. The title of the show is Shantaram, and it is based on a novel of the same name by writer and former convict Gregory David Roberts. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to Deadline: “Shot across two continents, Shantaram tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.” Veteran TV actors are expected to star in this promising TV series. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the actors appearing in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram.
TV & VIDEOS
#Disney World#Disney Studios#Hawaiian#Disneynature
TVLine

The Boys Boss Talks Black Noir's Animated Backstory: The Idea That 'He's Like Snow White Made Me Laugh'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 7. Proceed at your own risk! Never has a tragic backstory looked so cute! Still on the run from Soldier Boy’s wrath, Black Noir took refuge inside an abandoned Buster Beaver’s pizza restaurant during this week’s The Boys. As the supe laid out various bowls of canned beans, a plethora of animated cartoon animals appeared around him. Then Buster Beaver himself came out to urge Irving to open up about what happened in his past. “You can’t hide from Soldier Boy. We’re your best pals, aren’t...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

GAC Family Followed In Hallmark's Footsteps With Christmas In July Block, And Even Used A Former Hallmark Star To Do It

Over the last several months, a bit of a rivalry has emerged as newish network GAC Family has poached some top tier talent from Hallmark, including names like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar. Now, the network is even hopping into the Christmas in July game with its first-ever programming block — and the network is bringing in another former Hallmark name to host it.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Breakout Melissa Navia on Lt. Ortegas’ Swordplay and Sexuality: ‘Everybody Should Be a Bit Queer’

Click here to read the full article. When the cast of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” was first announced, much attention was paid to all the legacy “Trek” characters who were getting a new life on the Paramount+ series, from Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Lt. Spock (Ethan Peck) to Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). Then there was Lt. Erica Ortegas, one of the only wholly original characters on the series, which takes place on the U.S.S. Enterprise roughly a decade before the events of the original “Star Trek” series from the 1960s....
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Box office: 'Minions' set to impress despite 'Lightyear' flop, 'Maverick' flys high

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" will be another key summer box office test. The next installment of the "Despicable Me" franchise, which already nabbed the best previews for an animated movie of the pandemic era, with $10.75 million in domestic ticket sales on Thursday, is widely expected to secure a $116.6 million 4-day holiday opening, a $98.7 million 3-day after a $43 million opening day (including yesterday's $10.75 million), with possibly more room to run, Deadline reports.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Peacock has canceled an award-winning fantasy epic and fans are up in arms

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of bestselling and award-winning fantasy trilogy, The Green Bone Saga. The Universal-owned streaming service revealed in 2020 that it had begun developing the show, which was due to be based on the first novel in the series, Jade City. Dave Kalstein, who'd most recently overseen Bourne spin-off Treadstone, and Breck Eisner, director of Vin Diesel-led fantasy adventure The Last Witch Hunter and many episodes of The Expanse, were in the charge overseeing the series.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ironheart Leak Drops First Look at Riri Williams' Mark I Suit

Tony Stark's legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is alive and well. In fact, even after his heroic and emotional death in Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man continues to influence the MCU's current and upcoming storylines. Apart from the upcoming Armor Wars series starring Don Cheadle, Marvel Studios is also set...
MOVIES

