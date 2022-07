STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. John Charles Butters Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. John served in the US Air Force as Military Police in Japan. He worked for Consolidated Edison, helped install Staten Island Little League’s first lighting system, served as Captain and Safety Officer for the Middlebush, N.J. Fire Department and more. John was also a husband, brother, father to three and grandfather to seven.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO