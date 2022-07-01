ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Brittney Griner's drug trial begins in Russia

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Za7R3_0gRyz1vV00

Houston native and Baylor grad Brittney Griner's drug trial began in a Moscow-area court today.

Griner was brought into court wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt.

In February, Griner was detained at a Russian airport when security agents claimed to have inspected her luggage and found vape cartridges with hashish oil.

Marijuana is banned in Russia for both personal and medicinal uses.

Experts in Russian law say not even 1% of criminal cases there end in acquittal. If convicted, it's expected she could be sentenced to anywhere from five to ten years in a penal colony.

Griner was in Russia where she plays in a Russian winter basketball league.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Who killed Ashod Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Moscow, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC13 Houston

FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing SE Houston bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Big Shades Bandit." According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the man walked into a First Convenience Bank located within a Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. in southeast Houston just after 10 a.m. on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Brittney Griner
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hashish#Russian
fox26houston.com

Precinct one deputy caught on camera slamming on brakes as bicyclists rode in street

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the precinct 1 deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
cw39.com

HCSO: Man found shot to death in possible robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy