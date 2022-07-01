Brittney Griner's drug trial begins in Russia

Houston native and Baylor grad Brittney Griner's drug trial began in a Moscow-area court today.

Griner was brought into court wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt.

In February, Griner was detained at a Russian airport when security agents claimed to have inspected her luggage and found vape cartridges with hashish oil.

Marijuana is banned in Russia for both personal and medicinal uses.

Experts in Russian law say not even 1% of criminal cases there end in acquittal. If convicted, it's expected she could be sentenced to anywhere from five to ten years in a penal colony.

Griner was in Russia where she plays in a Russian winter basketball league.

