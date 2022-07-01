Man sucker-punches woman, 89, in face on Manhattan street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An 89-year-old woman was sucker-punched in the face by a man as she walked on an Upper Manhattan street this week, police said.

The NYPD released images Friday of the suspect in Monday’s assault in Washington Heights.

Police said the victim was walking with her family on W. 161st Street, near Broadway, around 4:30 p.m. when the man came up and slugged her in the face.

The victim suffered an injury to her right eye and cheek. She refused medical attention, according to police.

The assailant was last seen fleeing eastbound on W. 161st Street. Police believe he’s between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.