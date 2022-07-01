ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sucker-punches woman, 89, in face on Manhattan street

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An 89-year-old woman was sucker-punched in the face by a man as she walked on an Upper Manhattan street this week, police said.

The NYPD released images Friday of the suspect in Monday’s assault in Washington Heights.

Police said the victim was walking with her family on W. 161st Street, near Broadway, around 4:30 p.m. when the man came up and slugged her in the face.

The victim suffered an injury to her right eye and cheek. She refused medical attention, according to police.

The assailant was last seen fleeing eastbound on W. 161st Street. Police believe he’s between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Benny Brick
4d ago

Good thing I'm not in charge, or have no power, because you would be executed immediately for this nonsense, crime would be at an all time low.💀

Davey NY
4d ago

What is going on with the black community? On one hand you want others to sympathize with your struggles in society but on the other hand you are hypocritical and cause countless unprovoked harm to others? There’s literally no other “race” living in our city that just randomly goes and attacK the weak just for fun! Where’s the parential guidance, leaders in the community to teach oproper value and respect for others? SMH

KnifeCollector
4d ago

Anybody surprised by this. Video after video. Same 💩

