Zanesville man pleads guilty in friend’s overdose death

By Contributed by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville man who provided his friend, 25-year-old Timothy Corder, with the drugs that killed him faces up to 17-and-a-half years in prison for Corder’s overdose death last July.

Kyle Barry, 27, recently pleaded guilty in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court to one first degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

On July 2, 2021, Corder’s parents found their son dead in bed around 6:30 a.m.

Corder’s death was ruled a fentanyl overdose.

A gum wrapper with white residue suspected to be fentanyl, as well as Corder’s phone were collected from the scene for evidence, according to a press release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

During their investigation, detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office identified Barry as a person of interest. Phone records showed Barry had been in contact with Corder about purchasing fentanyl together.

Facebook messages between Corder and Barry indicated that both were in active addiction, but Corder was just beginning to experiment with fentanyl with Barry’s guidance. Further messages between Corder and Barry that evening indicated Barry acquired the fentanyl and the pair were making plans to meet. They discussed strategies for ingesting the drugs without becoming sick. Their last exchange prior to Corder’s death was just before midnight when both confirmed they were safe at home.

A sentencing date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville man pleads guilty in friend’s overdose death

