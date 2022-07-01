Malvern Bank House of the Week: Retreat-Like Home in Bryn Mawr

Image via Bright MLS.

A unique retreat-like property with six to seven bedrooms and 6-1/2 baths is available for sale in Bryn Mawr.

Nestled on 9 park-like acres with a spectacular 1/8-mile approach, this custom-built 9,000+ square-foot brick European manor home features a separate stone guest house, pool and pavilion overlooking the spring-fed pond and lush landscape.

The retreat setting is private, but you are still minutes to the center of Bryn Mawr.

The home is ideal for grand-scale entertaining and intimate family gatherings.

There is a large step-down living room with wood-burning fireplace, a custom-paneled den, and a rear terrace that runs the entire length of the house.

The kitchen, breakfast room and family rooms over the beautiful setting while the large formal dining room overlooks the manicured gardens.

The chef’s kitchen has custom wood mode cabinetry, granite counters, entertaining island and professional appliances.

The breakfast and family room has a wet bar and gas fireplace with easy access to a butler’s pantry that includes a second dishwasher, sink, overflow refrigerator, built-in desk, outfitted mudroom, sauna and full bath serving the outdoor entertainment area.

There is an exterior brick fireplace with built-in seating and a heated in-ground pool.

An owner’s suite on the second level has walk-in closets, a den/library, and gas fireplace.

A spa-like limestone bath offers his & her vanities, deep jetted soaking tub, large stall shower and separate water room.

There are 3 more large en-suite bedrooms, a full laundry room, guest room w/ full bath and an upstairs family room.

There is a finished lower level with movie theater, game room, wet bar, wine cellar and a large utility/storage room.

The property also has a 1760s updated guest house with three bedrooms, full bath and laundry.

A stone pavilion overlooks the spring-fed pond.

Read and see more of this house at 201 Highland Lane in Bryn Mawr, listed for $5 million on realtor.com.