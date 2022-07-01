ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beta Teams With Morena, Disney+ on Series ‘The Invisible Girl’

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAVkB_0gRyyjWJ00

Click here to read the full article.

Beta Film has partnered with Morena Films and Disney + Spain, picking up international distribution rights to the young-adult mystery drama “The Invisible Girl,” based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name by Blue Jeans, a leading figure in YA literature.

The eight-hour series is being shot in Carmona, Southern Spain, and in various locations across the province of Seville, among them El Viso del Alcor and Gerena.

The thriller series, produced by Morena Films, stars Daniel Grao (“Hit,” “Julieta,” “Gigantes”) and Zoe Stein (“Mantícora,” “Merlí.Sapere Aude”), playing father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murder of a teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cárdena, set in Andalusia. The two are forced to put their differences aside in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.

“The Invisible Girl” is directed by Tito López Amado (“The Time In-Between,” “Hernan,” “3 Caminos”) and Aritz Moreno (“Advantages of Travelling by Train”). It is written by a team of experienced screenwriters including Carmen López-Areal (“It Was Always Me”), Marina Efron (“It Was Always Me,” “I Am Luna”), Antonio Hernández Centeno (“Caronte,” “Unauthorized Living”), Ramón Tarrés (“The Cook of Castamar,” “Toy Boy”), and Ian de la Rosa (“Veneno,” “I’m Being Me”).

Pedro Uriol, executive producer Morena Films, said: “ ‘The Invisible Girl’ will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cárdena’; it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally.”

Andreas Khevenhüller-Metsch, Beta VP sales and acquisitions, said: “With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, ‘The Invisible Girl’ is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning South of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show.”

Beta is handling international distribution rights, apart from North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Iberia. The series will be released in Spain by Disney +.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Is the Talk of Twitter

Click here to read the full article. After weeks of waiting to see what happened next in the Upside Down, viewers catapulted “Stranger Things” to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart yet again. This time, the sci-fi hit garnered 1.37 million engagements, from June 27 – July 3, marking the highest action the Netflix series has drummed up on the chart to date. Chapter 9. The Piggyback. It will all be over soon.🎨 @billythebutcher pic.twitter.com/t1RG2IPlF5 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 4, 2022 The final two episodes were more akin to feature films both in length and budget, and generated a ton of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gravitas Ventures Buys Animated Horror Film ‘Canvas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has secured worldwide rights to “Canvas,” an animated horror film that debuted at the Annecy Festival. The movie, written and directed by Ryan Guiterman, stars Marama Corlett, Steve Key, Isabel Ellison, Sam Encarnación and Ell Peck. Gravitas will release the pic on demand on Aug. 9.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Nears $100 Million at International Box Office, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Stomps Past $800 Million Globally

Click here to read the full article. Tiny yellow creatures are taking over the international box office. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ignited to $93.7 million from 61 overseas markets and notched one of the biggest pandemic-era opening weekends for an animated film in many of those territories. Those returns take the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise past $200 million at the global box office. In North America, “The Rise of Gru” debuted to $108 million over the weekend and looks to reach $127.9 million through Independence Day on Monday. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, “Minions: The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘As a Filmmaker, I Am a Bit of a Sadist’: ‘America’ Director Ofir Raul Graizer Says

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of Ofir Raul Graizer’s debut feature “The Cakemaker,” acquired by Netflix in the U.S. and already optioned for a Hollywood remake, securing financing for his second film “America” was much easier. But then the pandemic came. “This made things extremely complicated,” he tells Variety. “We shot in 2020. There were still no vaccines, so we were basically making a film when there was a sense that the world was coming to an end. This was the feeling we had: a constant anxiety attack.” Now, “America” – a Laila Films production – will...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsa Morante
Person
Luna
Variety

Sushmita Sen Returns in Season 3 of Emmy-Nominated Disney+ Hotstar Series ‘Aarya’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hit Disney+ Hotstar series “Aarya” by Ram Madhvani is returning for a third season and is being scripted currently. An adaptation of Dutch show “Penoza,” where a woman has to join a mafia gang and avenge her slain husband, the series is headlined by former Miss Universe and top Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, for whom season 1 was a triumphant comeback after a five year break due to illness. She plays the title role of Aarya Sareen, a fierce mother who has to keep her family safe from the world of crime. The first season...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

Universal’s keenly anticipated animation “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £10.4 million ($12.5 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros,’ “Elvis,” which had debuted in pole position last week, slid down a place to second with...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lighting up the Stars’ Expands Lead at China Box Office With $44 Million Second Weekend

Click here to read the full article. Sentimental local drama film “Lighting Up the Stars” topped the mainland China cinema box office for a second weekend. Its haul was nearly 40% bigger than in its debut session. The film grossed RMB296 million ($44 million) between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway, far ahead of second placed “Jurassic World: Dominion” which took RMB65.2 million ($9.7 million). After four weeks in Chinese cinemas “Jurassic World” has accumulated an impressive 4132 million. “Lighting up the Stars” tells the tale of an ex-con funeral director who has a chance meeting with an...
MOVIES
Variety

Karlovy Vary’s ‘The Word’ Spells Out Moral Conundrum Facing Couple in Communist Era

Click here to read the full article. Czech screenwriter and director Beata Parkanova says she had a rich mine of real-life characters and scenes to draw on in crafting her second feature, the retro drama “The Word,” competing in the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival’s main event, the Crystal Globe race. The filmmaker behind “Moments,” a drama that competed in KVIFF’s East of the West section in 2018, is screening her sophomore feature at Karlovy Vary in what artistic director Karel Och calls a “masterfully told and highly original intimate drama” built around the family of notary Vaclav Vojir, “a small-town...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jeans#Merl#C Rdena
Variety

Czech Production Sector on ‘Edge of Precipice’ Following Suspension of Incentives

Click here to read the full article. The market for international shoots in the Czech Republic is “on the edge of a precipice,” says Vratislav Slajer, the head of the country’s main industry group, the Assn. of Audiovisual Producers. Speaking to industry colleagues on Sunday at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, Czech producers warned that they are witnessing the impending loss of more than a decade of progress in bringing in foreign shoots – and the prospect of witnessing billions going to other countries. The Czech government suspended film production incentives this year, citing a spending crisis brought on by the...
MOVIES
Variety

Yoshizawa Ryo and Miyazaki Aoi Starring in Netflix Japanese Film ‘In Love and Deep Water’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will produce the new Japanese film “In Love and Deep Water,” a suspenseful romantic comedy written by acclaimed creator Sakamoto Yuji. The story is set on a massive luxury cruise ship. While at sea, the loyal butler Suguru, and a mysterious woman named Chizuru cross paths as they try to uncover a murder-mystery that occurs on the ship. The leading roles will be played by Yoshizawa Ryo and Miyazaki Aoi. Production is handled by Nikkatsu and Django film for Netflix. The film is directed by Taki Yusuke (TV series “The Chef Is a Detective,”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun Maverick’ Fires Off $9.7 Million Second Weekend Ahead of ‘Decision to Leave’ at Korean Box Office

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun Maverick” flew even higher on its second weekend at the Korean box office, holding on to the top spot and fractionally increasing its gross take. The sky-high performance was more than enough to overshadow the otherwise promising opening of Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave.” “Top Gun Maverick” earned $9.72 million between Friday and Sunday, with a 59% market share, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That compared with $9.55 million and a 57% market share on its debut weekend. After 12 days in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘We Will Fight for This Film,’ Say ‘A Room of My Own’ Team as They Brace for Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Georgian-German drama “A Room of My Own,” about a young woman looking for a female roommate in Tbilisi after her personal life implodes, has its team thinking about future reactions in the Republic of Georgia. But director Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze and actress/co-writer Taki Mumladze are “ready” to address subjects considered controversial in their home country, they tell Variety, from domestic abuse to same-sex relationships. “We will fight for this film,” says Bliadze, returning to Karlovy Vary Film Festival after his 2021 release “Otar’s Death.” Now, “A Room of My Own” – a Maisis Peri...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Director on How Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and the 1970s Influenced the Film

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” may be filled with familiar, uh, faces of the lovable yellow creatures, but it transports them back to the 1970s, when Gru (still voiced by Steve Carell) was a supervillian in training and the Minions were looking to fit into his burgeoning world. The latest installment of the popular franchise from Universal and Illumination was directed by Kyle Balda, himself a veteran of the world of the Minions and a child of the ’70s. The animation team had to distill tons of research of the colors, the music, the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Review: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Sequel Proves Taika Waititi’s ‘Ragnarok’ Was No Fluke

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has a pleasing, let’s-try-it-on-and-shoot-the-works effervescence. Like most Marvel movies, the fourth entry in the Thor saga would seem to have weighty matters on its mind, starting with Thor’s hammer, the smashed fragments of which have been reassembled — and, more to the point, claimed — by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s old flame. By possessing the mystique of that hammer, she has become the Mighty Thor. Not a superhero like Thor. She now is Thor — which, you’d imagine, might not sit so well with the God of Thunder himself. Absent of hammer, he wields an enchanted ax called Stormbreaker, but sorry, it’s just not the same thing.
MOVIES
Variety

Ventana Sur, Latin America’s Biggest Market, Sets Dates, Preps First Full-On Regional Reunion

Click here to read the full article. Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film-TV market, has set dates for its 2022 edition, which promises to be the first full-on reunion of its burgeoning regional industry in three long years. Running Monday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2, Ventana Sur has also launched a call for applications for Proyecta, its film co-production forum organized by Cannes’ Marché du Film and the San Sebastian Festival and targeting first or second film projects in development seeking co-production between Europe and Latin America.   Launched in 2009, the Cannes Festival/Film Market initiative, organized in partnership...
MOVIES
Variety

Joseph Quinn Reflects on Heroic ‘Stranger Things’ Arc, That Metallica Solo and Eddie’s Ending

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” now streaming on Netflix. Joseph Quinn had no idea what the plan was for Eddie Munson when he joined Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — but he knew he was excited to be part of a show he had watched from Season 1. “I was told very little at the beginning,” Quinn, 29, tells Variety. “The Duffer Brothers told me that I would be in at least four episodes, but I wasn’t optioned for another season, so I thought maybe if I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy