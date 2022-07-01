Wilton Catholic school closes due to low enrollment, budget issues

Glens Falls Hospital is happy to announce the 2022 Nurses of the Year Awards:. Audrey Turner, RN, CPAN was recently awarded Clinical Nurse of the Year 2022. This honor is given to nurses who promote their professional role, including capability, accountability, authority, and responsibility for their practice. These nurses embody the Glens Falls Hospital Nursing Department Core Values of Integrity, Diversity, Respect, Empathy, Advocacy, and Making a Difference. Audry practices in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit, where she has contributed to quality improvement and is a positive force in supporting and precepting nurses who are new to the unit.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO