Wilton, NY

Wilton Catholic school closes due to low enrollment, budget issues

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy in Wilton is closing due to low enrollment and budget issues. The academy says it discussed in a parent meeting in May the challenges it was facing...

Wilton, NY
