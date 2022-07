We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I was younger, Sundays were often dedicated to a particular set of activities. This included (but was not limited to) cleaning up around the house, taking care of a pile of laundry, and, of course, spending time with family around the dinner table. Every once in a while, though, on a Sunday when we had the to-do list completely crossed out, we’d make a day trip to Miami to see my grandmother and aunt. We’d all get up super-early, stop by the gas station to pick up some snacks, and set off on a two-hour road trip.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO