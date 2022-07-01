ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Beverage Companies Reportedly Ramping Up R&D And Incubators In Pursuit Of Launching The Next Big Drink

By Mark Gilman
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ysk5_0gRyvqzR00

If you keep a close eye on the beverage industry, it appears everyone has a new product they’re developing or launching.

There’s arguably a good reason for that. The production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are worth billions of dollars globally each year. In the U.S., the beverage industry is valued at $146 billion.

Market intelligence platform PipeCandy backed the beverage rush by saying, "It is an exciting time to be in the beverage industry. Products such as cold brew coffee and hard seltzer, largely considered nonexistent, are now filling the front and center of grocery display cases. Changes in lifestyle and consumption habits of the new-age consumers are two major reasons driving this change. The global beverage market is driven by consumer demand for premium/super-premium products.”

As a result, there are a lot of products residing in incubators and accelerators, typically targeted at companies at an early stage of development. The accelerators are used by existing companies with research and development (R&D) to help develop new brands.

One beverage company that says it is focusing on new development is Splash Beverage Group Inc. SBEV. The company reports developing and acquiring new products and expanding its existing agreement with Anheuser-Busch’s AB ONE to now include AB ONE SoCal. As one of its largest markets, Southern California covers an area with a population of more than 20 million through national chains, including Walmart Inc. WMT, Albertsons Cos. Inc. ACI, Kroger Co. KR and Winco Foods.

What is an incubator?

Incubators are more common in newly launched companies and offer business mentoring on topics ranging from branding and marketing to raising money. While startups don’t always fulfill early promises or get returns for their investors, incubators can allow companies to give trial and error time to potential winners and losers.

The global beverage market is reportedly fueled by consumer demand for premium products driven by the tastes of the young-adult demographic and their associated purchasing power. Companies saying that they are now prioritizing the development of new products include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH and Constellation Brands Inc. STZ.

"Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories,” Splash CEO and Chairman Robert Nistico said.

Splash owns and markets a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage products through organic development and merger and acquisition. The company produces and sells four beverages brands:

The company states that it continues to advance its product portfolio while adapting to the changing characteristics and demographics of the beverage industry, including the growing consumer preference for more natural products.

For more information on Splash Beverages, visit splashbeveragegroup.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

NNBR: Diversified manufacturer focused on end markets with high growth rates such as electric vehicles and electric grid upgrade.

NN, Inc. NNBR is a diversified industrial company that combines complex materials science expertise with advanced engineering and production capabilities to design and manufacture high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies for a variety of customers on a global basis. The company has evolved from a traditional contract manufacturer to an advanced technology focused partner with its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Despite Sanctions, German Exports To Russia Up More Than 29%

Germany saw its first trade deficit in three decades in May while its exports to Russia took an unexpected upward spike, despite sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin. What Happened: The German Federal Statistical Office reported the exports to Russia were up 29.4% from April to May. This reverses...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverage Companies#R D#Winco Foods#Incubator#Pipecandy#Sbev#Anheuser Busch#Socal
Benzinga

From Frankfurters To Chokeholds: How Joey Chestnut Won Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Legendary hot dog eater Joey Chestnut won the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time, but this year's victory included a twist — of the neck. During the July 4 celebration in Coney Island, Brooklyn, a person protesting against the treatment of factory farm animals stormed the stage carrying a poster that read "Expose Smithfield's Deathstar" while sporting a Darth Vader mask. The protester bumped into Chestnut as he was chowing down on the dogs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Benzinga

Musk's Twitter Comeback, Tesla Putting Worst Behind, iPhone No Longer Apple's Priority And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

The market outlook continues to be cloudy amid a lack of clarity on the economic picture. Despite the steep sell-off of the first half, analysts aren't confident enough to call a bottom yet. The upcoming second-quarter reporting season is expected to bring in more questions than answers regarding how the evolving macro and geopolitical scenario will impact the performance of corporations.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's session, 539 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO. Kalera KAL's stock dropped the most, trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

Izotropic Reacts to Supply Chain Disruptions and Updates Izoview Engineering Timelines

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - JUNE 29, 2022 –Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") (CSE:IZO) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces timeline updates for the initial IzoView commercial prototype build.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

PBSV: Lowering target; still a solid value

Pharma-Bio Serv PBSV continued on a steady path in 2Q FY22. Management's confidence in the underlying business led to the decision to pay an additional cash dividend of $0.075/share in March, its second since the end of FY21. As we've seen in the past few years, economic uncertainty continues to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2022

For Crocs Inc CROX, Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Crocs had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.88 and a 52-week-low of $46.08. Crocs closed at $47.95 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $7,038 (8,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $7,038, which is 2.46x the current floor price of 2.398 Ethereum ETH/USD ($7,038 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Is It Time To Bet On This Old Energy Company?

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Phillips 66 PSX is “trading at 14 times its average EPS over the last 10 years and is actually trading at less than 10 times its forward EPS estimates right now.” He suggested using a diagonal call spread.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum. Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 69 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

General Mills Up 8% In June, Is Now The Time To Buy?

Investors/traders would be wise to keep a close eye on the Cheerios maker. General Mills Inc. GIS stock price has climbed 107% since January 2019, 13% since the start of 2022 and 8% in June. The Minneapolis-based company is known for its large portfolio of cereals and food brands, including...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Changes Name To Mushrooms, New Management And Business Model

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. MSVI has officially changed its name to Mushrooms, Inc., through the filing of amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Mushrooms, Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, focused on implementing a new business model based on functional mushrooms.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy