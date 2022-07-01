ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Utility Customers Will Soon Pay More

By Amy Adams
 4 days ago

Duke Energy customers can expect to see an electric...

Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

USDA issued $33.5M in relief funds to Indiana ag producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Indiana farmers have received $33.5 million as part of its $4 billion Emergency Relief Program to help recoup crop losses over the past two years. The agency says the funding represents nearly 67% of the more than $6 billion to be paid through this phase of the program.
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Gas Prices Could Keep Going Down, But Beware

STATEWIDE–Gas prices have been going down across Indiana and nationwide. That is a trend that could continue, but one oil and gas expert is urging you to be aware of a possible increase. “The average gas price in Indianapolis is down about 38 cents per gallon from its peak...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Comcast gives free flags to Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom: the red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," Toon...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

“Gun Owners Bill of Rights” Answers Questions About Carrying and Ownership

STATE WIDE–You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: 9 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
OHIO STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Special session budget talks may not stop with Indiana tax rebate

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WIBC) – The upcoming special legislative session is scheduled to deliver you a $225 tax rebate. It may go beyond that. Governor Holcomb says the tax rebate is the reason he called legislators back in the first place. Since then, another month of budget data indicates Indiana’s surplus is still growing, and Holcomb says delivering the billion-dollar giveback remains his top priority for the three-week session.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms possible in central Indiana, hot too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana needs foster parents - here's how you learn how to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
INDIANA STATE
lanereport.com

Eli Lilly investing billions to expand operations in Indiana

— Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is investing $2.1 billion to expand its operations in Indiana. The investment will support two new manufacturing sites and up to 500 new jobs. The new facilities will increase Lilly’s manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, like genetic medicines. Catalent...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More traffic restrictions coming to I-65 as concrete and bridge work continues

Additional restrictions start this week as part of the I-65 project. Starting Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65 through mid-November. Starting Friday, July 8, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for about four days. The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 remain closed through early September.
INDIANA STATE

