Utility Customers Will Soon Pay More

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to most who were affected by a massive outage across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. On Tuesday morning, there were more than 2,500 outages reported, with the majority in areas near Lake Michigan. By Tuesday evening, that number was reduced to just over 50.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Indiana farmers have received $33.5 million as part of its $4 billion Emergency Relief Program to help recoup crop losses over the past two years. The agency says the funding represents nearly 67% of the more than $6 billion to be paid through this phase of the program.
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers in Indiana will see higher bills starting this month. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase of 16 percent. Duke Energy customers will pay this increase for three months - July, August and September. Duke Energy says higher fuel costs,...
STATEWIDE–Gas prices have been going down across Indiana and nationwide. That is a trend that could continue, but one oil and gas expert is urging you to be aware of a possible increase. “The average gas price in Indianapolis is down about 38 cents per gallon from its peak...
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom: the red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," Toon...
GARY, Indiana - A gas station owner in Gary, Indiana, sold gas at a $1 discount on Saturday, for a total cash price of $3.89. Sunny Sahi owns a Clark/Citgo Gas Station 1485 Clark Road. The Sahi family owns a number of businesses in Gary. A statement from the family...
STATE WIDE–You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WIBC) – The upcoming special legislative session is scheduled to deliver you a $225 tax rebate. It may go beyond that. Governor Holcomb says the tax rebate is the reason he called legislators back in the first place. Since then, another month of budget data indicates Indiana’s surplus is still growing, and Holcomb says delivering the billion-dollar giveback remains his top priority for the three-week session.
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
— Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is investing $2.1 billion to expand its operations in Indiana. The investment will support two new manufacturing sites and up to 500 new jobs. The new facilities will increase Lilly’s manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, like genetic medicines. Catalent...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight young people under 18 have been shot and killed in Indianapolis this year. According to IMPD, 49 children under the age of 18 have been shot but survived. "Behind that, are human lives, are mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and teachers and pastors and...
Additional restrictions start this week as part of the I-65 project. Starting Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65 through mid-November. Starting Friday, July 8, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for about four days. The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 remain closed through early September.
Comments / 5