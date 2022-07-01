ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Miles Bridge’s Wife Breaks Silence After Suffering Domestic Abuse From Her Husband: “I’ve Allowed Someone To Destroy My Home, Abuse Me In Every Way Possible And Traumatize Our Kids For Life.”

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is under fire right now after he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges. Bridges, who aspires to sign a big deal this summer, was involved in a huge controversy now after the news saw the light. The Hornets released a statement, explaining that...

fadeawayworld.net

