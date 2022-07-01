ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nearly 4 in 10 say Roe v. Wade overturning made them much more interested in voting: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6oPK_0gRyv8g400

( The Hill ) – Thirty-eight percent of voters said the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade made them much more interested in voting this year, an eight-point increase from when the question was asked as a hypothetical in September, according to a new poll.

The poll — conducted by Emerson College in partnership with All In Together, a nonpartisan women’s civic engagement organization — found that 56 percent of respondents said the court’s decision made them at least somewhat more interested in voting this year.

Art activist protests overturn of Roe v Wade

Eight percent said it made them less interested and one-third said it made no difference.

The court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion, has fueled intense anger for many, with liberals hoping the ruling will galvanize voters to support Democrats .

The decision has already led to major advertisement buys from groups like Planned Parenthood, which rolled out a $3 million campaign on Thursday hitting Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his stance on abortion access. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who is in a tough reelection battle, also on Thursday launched an abortion-related television ad .

The Supreme Court’s ruling has also led to a flurry of lawsuits in states across the country seeking to stop abortion restrictions that took effect in its wake.

Honduran family on MPP ordered deported as Supreme Court lets Trump-era policy end

The poll found that more than two-thirds of respondents who said they were much more interested in voting this year — 68 percent — supported the generic Democratic congressional candidate.

Among women, the poll found a 10-point swing for those saying they were much more interested in voting in the midterms because of the Supreme Court’s decision compared to September. Among women aged 18 to 29, the swing increased to 20 points.

Just 5 percent of women said the court’s decision would make them less interested in voting in the 2022 elections, compared to 60 percent who said it would make them more interested.

The poll of registered voters was conducted between June 28 and 29. The pollsters weighted the responses using turnout modeling for the midterm elections, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

West Virginia lawmakers to provide clarity on Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, nearly a week ago, there has been no clear-cut answer about what the abortion laws are right now in West Virginia. “We’ve released our memo because we want to make sure that there’s no confusion about the current state of affairs […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Women on TikTok plan purchasing boycott in protest of Roe v Wade reversal: ‘No buy July’

Women on TikTok are urging others to participate in a buying strike in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.The reversal has sparked widespread anger across the country, and around the world, as millions have taken to the streets and social media to protest the decision.On TikTok, where users...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

I read the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling to see what we lost. Everyone should

As one more reminder of what we’ve lost, the text of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling is unlikely to console us. Even so, I recommend downloading the pdf. In the wake of its overturning, this beautifully written document – which reads like a long form essay – is not only interesting in itself but now seems like another sign of how much has changed over the last half century, in this case for the worse.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Mehmet Oz
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Washington Dc#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Emerson College#Democrats#Republican#Senate#Honduran
AOL Corp

Takeaways from first primaries since Roe v. Wade overturned

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare Republican who supports abortion rights found success in Colorado in the first primary elections held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, while New York's first female governor positioned herself to become a major voice in the post-Roe landscape. In Illinois, Democrats...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy